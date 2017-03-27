Make-A-Wish SWFL hosts Mac â€˜Nâ€™ Cheese Challenge

As if anyone needed an excuse to eat macaroni and cheese, the village of Estero will soon be hosting a mac â€˜nâ€™ cheese challenge for a good cause â€” that is, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

The event will feature mac â€˜nâ€™ cheese from more than a dozen local restaurants and catering companies. After tasting samples from each stand, guests will vote for their favorite to be named the best of the bunch.

Tickets are $20 per person and will go toward Make-A-Wish Southern Floridaâ€™s Youth Leadership Committee.

YLC is a group of seventh to 12th graders working to promote Make-A-Wish to grant the wishes of fellow children who have life-threatening illnesses.

YLC hopes to use the funds raised at the mac â€˜nâ€™ cheese challenge to grant 20 local wishes.

The challenge will include Applebeeâ€™s, Beach Brothers BBQ, Bravo, Hyatt House, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point, Jasonâ€™s Deli, New York Pizza & Pasta, Publix, Seasons 52, Shulaâ€™s Steak House, The American Gastro Pub, The Colony Country Club, The Terraces at Bonita Springs and Wendyâ€™s.

The mac â€˜nâ€™ cheese challenge will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Estero High School, which is located at 21900 River Ranch Road.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.makeawishtickets.org, but if unable to attend, donations for the YLC fundraiser will also be accepted online.

To get involved with the Youth Leadership Committee, sponsor this event or enter your companyâ€™s mac nâ€™ cheese into the challenge, Taylor Marini can be reached at 239-992-9474 or [email protected] Or, for more information about Make-A-Wish, visit www.sfla.wish.org or call 239-992-9474.