Strong outing from Lumbert gives FGCU series win

In the rubber game of a three-game series against Bethune-Cookman, the Eagles earned their third straight series win to open the season with an 8-1 win on Sunday.

Evan Lumbert made the start and improved to 2-0 with his six innings. He struck out 10 and allowed one run. Trey Vickery, Tyler Shuck and Kenton Herring all pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

“Any time you can go on the road and win the series, it’s a positive,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “We got a great performance from Lumbert and the bats continued to come through when we needed them.”

For the second straight day, the top of the order set the table for Kole Gilmore who drove in the opening run with an RBI single. With that hit, he continues to have at least one in all 10 games this season as he is second on the team with a .410 batting average.

FGCU tacked in two more in the third thanks to hits from Eli Lovell and Richie Garcia. They then extended their 3-0 lead to 7-0 on four hits with Garcia, Gage Morey, Gilmore and Jay Hayes all driving in runs.

In Lumbert’s final inning, the Wildcats plated their only run in the sixth but the Eagles added on in the ninth on another RBI from Eli Lovell.

FGCU improves to 8-2 on the season and will get ready for their first mid-week series against Florida A&M this week on Tuesday, and Wednesday.