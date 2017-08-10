Former FGCU men’s basketball player, Comer, accepts graduate assistant position

Former FGCU basketball player and one of the originators of Dunk City, Brett Comer, has taken a graduate assistant position with The University of Dayton men’s basketball team.

Comer, who was a four-year guard at FGCU, helped the Eagles become the first 15th seed ever to reach the sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

He graduated from FGCU in 2015 and recently played professional basketball with the Orlando Wave of the ABA.

Comer ranks 24th all-time in assists in the NCAA with 845, and he has 200 more assists than any other ASUN player.

He will be joining the coaching staff of Anthony Grant at Dayton, who is also entering his first year with the team.

The Flyers are coming off a 24-8 record, including their 18th trip to the NCAA Tournament where they were upset by No. 10 seeded Wichita State in the first round.

They have appeared in three Elite Eights, with the last one coming in 2014.