Eagles DII hockey unbeaten streak snapped during weekend road trip

The Eaglesâ€™ last road trip of the regular season is one they would likely want to put in the rear view. The Eagles went 0-1-2 on the trip, taking their first loss of the season in a close-fought battle with Davenport University. The Eagles would pick up two ties on the trip in their first (Grand Valley State) and last (Lindenwood University-Belleville) game on the weekend, both by the score of 3-3.

The Eagles started off their weekend against Grand Valley University, with the score ending in a 3-3 tie. Tyler Tracy got the start, putting away 26 of 29 shots on the night.

Two of the Eaglesâ€™ goals would come on the power play which has been on fire as of late. The Eagles struck first with a goal from Nathan Pelligra, about halfway through the period while on the power play.

The Eagles would add on two more goals in the second period, with David Wong and Josh Koerner finding the back of the net. Wong (1G 2A) would pick up points on every Eagles â€˜goal Friday night.

Although the Eagles entered the third period with a three-goal lead, they couldnâ€™t hang on as Grand Valley scored three times in the last five minutes with two of the three goals being scored on the shorthanded Eagles. The game would go to OT but nobody on either side could find the back of the net, ending the game in a 3-3 tie.

The Eagles were looking to put the late comeback behind them when they took on a team they had met earlier in the season on the road, Davenport University.

Bradley Rambhajan got the start for the Eagles, stopping 22 of 25 shots, but picking up his first loss on the season in a 3-2 decision. The Eagles went into the first intermission down 2-0 but the Eagles were able to rally in the third, with goals coming a minute apart from Ty Lasker and Josh Koerner.

Just like that, the game was a tie game and the teams were set to play for the final seven, looking like the next to score would be the winner. Davenport would do just that, scoring the final goal and giving them a 3-2 lead late and eventually a win.

The Eagles would play Lindenwood University (Belleville) in their final contest on the road before Regionals in February.

Tracy would get the nod in net, starting in his second game on the trip. Looking to rebound off their first loss of the season, the Eagles got on the board first with an even-strength goal from Nathan Pelligra, but Lindenwood answered right back getting on by Tracy on the power play.

The teams headed into the intermission tied, but Lindenwood would come out in the second and score two more goals before Koerner would answer with a late goal.

The Eagles entered the third period down a goal and it wouldnâ€™t be until 4:31 remaining that Koerner would tally his second of the night. This goal would take the two teams to overtime and for the second time on the road trip the Eagles would end a game in a tie.

The Eagles return home this Friday and Saturday at 8:30 to take on DI talent from Towson University.