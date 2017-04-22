FGCU baseball drops third-straight game

In the first game of its nine-game road trip, the FGCU baseball team dropped its third-straight game falling to UNF 6-3 in Jacksonville.

Down 6-3 entering the ninth inning, the Eagles loaded the bases with nobody out, but the combination of Taylor Dupont and Matthew Naylor pulled out the save with a ground out and a double play, handing Kutter Crawford his first loss of the year.

For the third-straight game, FGCU fell behind in the first inning as UNF plated two runs in the first on just one hit.

Spencer Levine got the Eagles on the board a half inning later on a sacrifice fly, scoring Marc Coffers to trim the Eagles deficit to one.

The Ospreys held on to their lead in the sixth when FGCU took their first lead of the game on RBI singles from Gage Morey and Spencer Levine to go up 3-2.

After the Ospreys went down 1-2-3 in the sixth, UNF was able to reclaim the lead on two RBI hits, knocking Crawford out of the game in the seventh.

Richie Garcia led off the eighth with a single, but was picked off of first base, and UNF added two more in the bottom half to go up 6-3 and secure a UNF win.

The two teams will be back at it on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m., as the Eagles will try to even the series up with Josh Dye on the hill.