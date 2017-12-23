Select Page

FGCU Swim defeats Toledo in dominant fashion

With one more meet before the Christmas break, FGCU dominated Toledo 180-68 for their fourth win of the season. The Eagles had wins from seven different swimmers and multiple wins from Linda Shaw, Petra Halmai and Yee Ching Wong.

“We had a great day today,” said head coach Dave Rollins. “We continue to compete at a high level and race smart. The team was supportive, relaxed and had a lot of fun. It was great to end our semester with a win for FGCU.”

The day started with FGCU winning the 200-yard medley relay behind Halmai, Sommer Harris, Cassidy Fry and Hannah Burdge.  Kiley Keble, Elizabeth White, Wong and Madeline Clark finished in third, picking up points for FGCU.

Fry went on to win the 1000-free, and the Eagles swept the podium in the 200-free, with Wong getting her first win of the season with a season-best time of 1:52. 07. They also took all three spots in the 100-yard butterfly as well.

Shaw won both of her events in both the 1000 and 500 yard Medley relay with times of 10:34:28 and 5:03:44 respectively and single handedly gave FGCU 18 points on the day. After winning the CCSA Swimmer of the Week earlier in the season, Elizabeth Zeiger raced her best time in the 400 Individual Medley at 4:23.74. Gracie Redding won the 100-yard free style at 52:16.

For the diving team, Melissa Novak reached her top score of the season at 274.125. Stevie Meyerson and Natalie Keffer also had strong performances, with each taking the top spot in their respective competitions.

The Eagles will be off untilJan.5, when they will host the FGCU Triple Distance Classic, with Rutgers coming to town for the second time this season, as well as St. Louis, Gustavus and conference foe Liberty at 5 p.m.

