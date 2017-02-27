Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU swim team wraps up regular season at Last Chance Meet

By | Feb 27, 2017 | , | 0 |

Four members of the FGCU women’s swim team traveled to Gainesville to compete in the Last Chance Meet at UF on Friday and Saturday.

Doris Eichhorn and Katie Latham placed first in their events and turned in NCAA “B” cut times. Unfortunately, those “B” cut times will not be enough to surpass the NCAA Championships qualifying line.

Latham finished with her second fastest time of the season in the 50-yard freestyle, touching the pads in 22.49 seconds.

Eichhorn also competed in the 50 free. She got seventh place with a time of 23.08 seconds. Her time of 54.08 in the 100-yard backstroke was good enough for the first-place finish.

FGCU teammates Fanny Teijonsalo and Evita Leter were planning to compete, but chose to use a declared false start and not compete in their events.

“Getting an opportunity to try and qualify for the NCAAs is unique,” FGCU head coach Dave Rollins said in a recent FGCU Athletics press release. “It gives these young women one more chance to prove they are one of the fastest in the country. I am proud of how they raced and supported each other. We now refocus on NCAAs and getting Christina (Kaas Elmgreen) and our relay ready to take on the best of the best in the country.”

FGCU will still be competing at the NCAA Championships for a sixth straight season. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Latham, Gracie Redding, Hannah Burdge and Teijonsalo finished with a NCAA “A” cut and school record at the CCSA conference championship meet.

Sophomore Christina Kaas Elmgreen has a 200-yard butterfly that ranks 26th in the country with a school record time of 1:56.24. Kaas Elmgreen will also be racing in the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard individual medley.

The NCAA Championships take place in Indianapolis from Wednesday, March 15 to March 18.

Rate:

About The Author

Jesse Martin

Related Posts

Preview: ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

Preview: ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal

February 27, 2017

Men’s basketball earns postseason awards

Men’s basketball earns postseason awards

February 27, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball comes up short of regular season crown with overtime loss to Stetson

FGCU women’s basketball comes up short of regular season crown with overtime loss to Stetson

February 27, 2017

FGCU baseball take games two and three against Bethune-Cookman to win second series of the season

FGCU baseball take games two and three against Bethune-Cookman to win second series of the season

February 27, 2017

Preview: Men’s golf at The Legacy Intercollegiate

Preview: Men’s golf at The Legacy Intercollegiate

February 26, 2017

FGCU baseball has four game win streak snapped in game one against Bethune-Cookman

FGCU baseball has four game win streak snapped in game one against Bethune-Cookman

February 25, 2017

A group of guys, turned into a band of brothers

A group of guys, turned into a band of brothers

February 25, 2017

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. Stetson

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. Stetson

February 24, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews