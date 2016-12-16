FGCU to host Chicago Fire

The FGCU Soccer Complex is set to host a preseason training camp for MLS’s Chicago Fire, Jan. 29 through Feb. 10.

This will be the second-straight year FGCU has hosted this training camp in preparation for Chicago’s 2017 season.

Before venturing down to southwest Florida, Chicago will start their preseason in their home-state at an indoor field.

However, this will not be Chicago’s first time to Southwest Florida. The club has played against the FGCU men’s soccer team for four-consecutive seasons from 2010-14 at Ave Maria University

“This is another great opportunity for the program, university and southwest Florida,” head coach Bob Butehorn said. “Last season was an incredible experience for our guys and for the fans, and we’re excited to bring in yet another MLS team to train on our grounds.”

The club is now in its 20th season and has been crowned MLS Cup champions and U.S. Open Cup Champions in 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006.

FGCU also welcomed MLS’s New York City FC to campus for 11 days last season.

At the end of the week, the FGCU men’s soccer team had the opportunity to verse the professional side, which included top players such as, David Villa, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo.

More information and details about the training camp are expected to be announced in January.