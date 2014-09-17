FGCU’s Powerlifting Club: Meet some of the strongest athletes on campus

While sports such as basketball, soccer and baseball pretty much own the popularity index, none of those teams are going to be wreaking the brute force that powerlifters have to exert every training session.

Powerlifting is differentiated from Olympic lifting by the types of exercises. Whereas Olympic consists of the snatch and clean and jerk, powerlifting features the more familiar bench press, squat and deadlift. Lifters are allowed three attempts at each of the exercises, trying to maximize the weight moved. Although the movements are not as complicated as in Olympic lifting, proper technique is still enforced to both qualify an attempt and reduce injury.

The sport club has been around for 10 years, but now welcomes junior Spencer Grubbs as its new president, and he brings a vision for the year.

“We expect to win nationals in several weight classes, 198 and 242 (pounds),” Grubbs said. “Really, we just want to grow. About three years ago, there were 40 active members, last year we brought about 20.”

Even though weight classes of 242 pounds evoke enormous muscle mountains, the club (and competitive powerlifting in general) allow for a range of body types. In fact, most of the lifters just look like they work out a lot.

“There are a lot of girls in [the 123-pound] weight class,” said lifter Megan Kupser. “The majority competes in [the 130s].”

Right now it is training season for the athletes, with their first meet in November, in Boca Raton. If you’ve ever considered yourself competent at moving heavy stuff, now’s the time to join up and take your training to the next level.