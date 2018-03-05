Advertisement

Select Page

Former Eagle earns bronze in Fort Lauderdale Major

By | Mar 5, 2018 | , | 0 |

Former FGCU volleyball player and US Olympian competed in the Fort Lauderdale Major and finished with a bronze medal.

They advanced all the way to the semi-finals, but were beaten by Brazil 21-18, 26-28, 21-19, but came back later on Saturday and defeated the Germany pair of Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider in 31 minutes 21-17, 21-13.

We didn’t have much time physically (after the first match), but I think it was more mental to erase that and move on. Sweat said. “We wanted to medal so bad, we just went back to the hotel, got some food and started game-planning against Germany.  We didn’t even really talk about the last match, we’ll do that later. It was really important to let that one go.”

Two teams from Brazil squared off in the finals which was won by Barbara Seixas and Fernanda Alves.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

FGCU Softball Falls to Oregon and FSU, Splits With Hofstra

FGCU Softball Falls to Oregon and FSU, Splits With Hofstra

March 5, 2018

Strong outing from Lumbert gives FGCU series win

Strong outing from Lumbert gives FGCU series win

March 5, 2018

Just shy of a second half comeback, men’s basketball falls in ASUN Final

Just shy of a second half comeback, men’s basketball falls in ASUN Final

March 5, 2018

Seven-run first inning lifts Eagles to win

Seven-run first inning lifts Eagles to win

March 4, 2018

Men’s ASUN Championship preview

Men’s ASUN Championship preview

March 3, 2018

FGCU Baseball Falls to Bethune in Opening Road Series

FGCU Baseball Falls to Bethune in Opening Road Series

March 3, 2018

Men’s Tennis Clipped by UNF in Conference Opener

Men’s Tennis Clipped by UNF in Conference Opener

March 3, 2018

Eagles advance win 21-point win over NJIT

Eagles advance win 21-point win over NJIT

March 3, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement