Former Eagle earns bronze in Fort Lauderdale Major

Former FGCU volleyball player and US Olympian competed in the Fort Lauderdale Major and finished with a bronze medal.

They advanced all the way to the semi-finals, but were beaten by Brazil 21-18, 26-28, 21-19, but came back later on Saturday and defeated the Germany pair of Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider in 31 minutes 21-17, 21-13.

We didn’t have much time physically (after the first match), but I think it was more mental to erase that and move on. Sweat said. “We wanted to medal so bad, we just went back to the hotel, got some food and started game-planning against Germany. We didn’t even really talk about the last match, we’ll do that later. It was really important to let that one go.”

Two teams from Brazil squared off in the finals which was won by Barbara Seixas and Fernanda Alves.