Former FGCU assistant basketball coach receives WNBA Coach of the Year award

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

Former FGCU assistant basketball coach and current coach of the WNBA team the Atlanta Dream, Nicki Collen has received the Associated Press Coach of the Year award for 2018.

“I am incredibly humbled to be named AP coach of the year,” Collen said. “I inherited a group of players who were hungry for success and have been easy to coach and I thank them for their belief in a rookie head coach.”

During her time at FGCU, Collen helped the 2014-15 team to a record of 31-3 and a win streak of 26 games, earning them the rank of third in the nation. That same year the Eagles went undefeated in ASUN conference play and won all 14 regular season games.

Collen accepted a job as an assistant coach of the Connecticut Sun in April 2016. Her season with the Sun’s helped the team to a 21-13 record. Collen was then announced as the head coach of the Atlanta Dream in October of 2017 and has coached one season since.