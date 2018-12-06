Select Page

Menâ€™s basketball breaks 6-game losing streak with away win

The FGCU menâ€™s basketball team defeated Oral Roberts University by a 20-point margin on Wednesday night, effectively ending FGCUâ€™s six-game losing streak.

â€‹FGCUâ€™s Schadrac Casimir paved the way for the 96-76 victory, scoring a season-high 24 points. Decardo Day and RaySean Scott Jr. both saw season bests as well, logging 16 points apiece. Dinero Mercurius also played a hand, adding 10 points to the scoreboard.

â€‹These players were just four of ten Eagles to score points during the game.

â€‹FGCU had a 60 percent overall shot percentage as well as behind the 3-point line, going 33-for-55 overall and 15-for-25 in 3-pointers. They also hit 88.2 percent in free-throws, going 15-for-17.

â€‹This 3-point record broke the Oral Roberts Stadium, Mabee Center, single-game record by an opponent.

â€‹Next, FGCU will continue on the road to Baltimore, Maryland to face off against University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

