Preview: Men’s golf at ASUN Men’s Golf Championship

Following a fifth place finish at the East Carolina Invitational, the FGCU menâ€™s golf team heads to Braselton, Georgia to compete in the ASUN Menâ€™s Golf Championship from Sunday, April 19 to Tuesday, April 18.

Led by Grant Renegar, who won the East Carolina Intercollegiate on April 4, the Eagles will take on conference foes on a course very similar to the layout of the course that hosted the East Carolina Invitational, Brookeâ€™s valley.

Last year at the ASUN Menâ€™s Golf Championship, the Eaglesâ€™ fifth place finish was highlighted by Austin Schultzâ€™s runner-up performance.

With their campaign in their rear-view mirror, the Eagles will look to end-of-season with their first invitational victory of the season.