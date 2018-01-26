Preview: Women’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

The FGCU women’s basketball team will return home on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. to face off against Jacksonville.

Both these teams were predicted to finish in the top three of the ASUN standings with FGCU predicted to head back to the NCAA tournament.

FGCU has won 20 of the 23 meetings, but Jacksonville did beat FGCU two seasons ago in the ASUN Championship game.

This win advanced the Dolphins to the NCAA Tournament which ended a streak of 18 straight wins for FGCU.

Following this game, the Eagles will host UNF on Thursday, Feb. 1 with tipoff at 7 p.m.