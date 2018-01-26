Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

By | Jan 26, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s basketball team will return home on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. to face off against Jacksonville.

Both these teams were predicted to finish in the top three of the ASUN standings with FGCU predicted to head back to the NCAA tournament.

FGCU has won 20 of the 23 meetings, but Jacksonville did beat FGCU two seasons ago in the ASUN Championship game.

This win advanced the Dolphins to the NCAA Tournament which ended a streak of 18 straight wins for FGCU.

Following this game, the Eagles will host UNF on Thursday, Feb. 1 with tipoff at 7 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

January 26, 2018

Preview: Women’s swim vs. FIU

Preview: Women’s swim vs. FIU

January 26, 2018

Volleyball adds to coaching staff

Volleyball adds to coaching staff

January 26, 2018

Eagles earn 300th career win with road win over UNF

Eagles earn 300th career win with road win over UNF

January 26, 2018

Historic comeback gives Eagles fist win of 2018

Historic comeback gives Eagles fist win of 2018

January 26, 2018

Baseball preseason predictions

Baseball preseason predictions

January 26, 2018

Ramirez Named ASUN Player of the Week

Ramirez Named ASUN Player of the Week

January 26, 2018

Dunk City earns 7th straight win over Kennesaw State

Dunk City earns 7th straight win over Kennesaw State

January 21, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement