Preview: Women’s golf at John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate

The FGCU womenâ€™s golf team will compete in the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate in Stockbridge, Georgia, with the first round starting Sunday, March 26.

The final round will wrap up on Tuesday, March 28. This will be the final tournament before the Eagles head to ASUN Womenâ€™s Golf Championship.

Georgia State is hosting the annual intercollegiate at the Eagleâ€™s Landing Country Club.

There will be a total of 15 teams competing in the three-day event.

Last season, FGCU finished fourth-of-fifteen in this tournament.

Next, the Eagles will compete in the three-day ASUN Womenâ€™s Golf Championship beginning Sunday, April 16 with the first round of play.