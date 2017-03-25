Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Women’s golf at John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate

By | Mar 25, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU womenâ€™s golf team will compete in the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate in Stockbridge, Georgia, with the first round starting Sunday, March 26.

The final round will wrap up on Tuesday, March 28. This will be the final tournament before the Eagles head to ASUN Womenâ€™s Golf Championship.

Georgia State is hosting the annual intercollegiate at the Eagleâ€™s Landing Country Club.

There will be a total of 15 teams competing in the three-day event.

Last season, FGCU finished fourth-of-fifteen in this tournament.

Next, the Eagles will compete in the three-day ASUN Womenâ€™s Golf Championship beginning Sunday, April 16 with the first round of play.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. UNF

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. UNF

March 24, 2017

Preview: Softball vs. Jacksonville

Preview: Softball vs. Jacksonville

March 24, 2017

Coach Dooley and Goodwin earn postseason recognition

Coach Dooley and Goodwin earn postseason recognition

March 23, 2017

Preview: Men’s golf at FAU Slomin Autism Championship

Preview: Men’s golf at FAU Slomin Autism Championship

March 23, 2017

Preview: Baseball vs. Jackson State

Preview: Baseball vs. Jackson State

March 23, 2017

No. 12 FGCU baseball snaps No. 21 USFâ€™s 19-game win streak

No. 12 FGCU baseball snaps No. 21 USFâ€™s 19-game win streak

March 23, 2017

FGCU womenâ€™s golf places second at MSU Citrus Classic

FGCU womenâ€™s golf places second at MSU Citrus Classic

March 23, 2017

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Stetson

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Stetson

March 22, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews