Preview: Women’s golf at Florida Challenge

Jan 29, 2017

After finishing up their fall season, the FGCU women’s golf team will start play for the 2017 spring season with the Florida Challenge — 36 holes.

This all-day tournament is set to be played at the Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida on Monday, Jan. 30.

The Eagles finished up their fall season with a 10th-place finish through the final round of play at the Pat Bradley Invitational hosted by FIU, Oct. 23-25.

FGCU will play in four tournaments this spring season, leading up to the ASUN Women’s Golf Championship, with hopes of making it to the NCAA tournament.

Next, the Eagles will compete in the two-day Women’s Mid-American Match Play Challenge in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14.

