Preview: Women’s swim at FIU

After dominating their cross-state rival, University of Miami, in their own pools, the FGCU womenâ€™s swim team will face another cross-state foe. This weekend the Eagles will meet against the FIU Panthers.Â

The last time the Eagles and Panthers swam in the same pool, the Eagles stood their ground and used the home-pool advantage to come out victorious with the final score of 141 to 64.

The Eagles will be swimming in opponent waters this weekend, hoping to grab another win from the Panthers.

The match up will be following the Eaglesâ€™ senior day against the FAU Owls, so the girls are fighting for a successful weekend. The meet against the FIU Panthers will take place at 12 p.m. in Miami.