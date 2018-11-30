ReySean Scott Jr. earns a double-double in the loss against FIU

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

ReySean Scott Jr.’s double-double led FGCU in loss of 81-80 against FIU. This was the team’s seventh loss of the season.

The game was close until the final minute of play.

The Eagles had the lead into the second half until FIU went hot five minutes into the half; the Eagles didn’t take the lead until the last minute of the game.

“I’m really frustrated about the outcome of the game because we hate losing,” FGCU head coach Michael Fly said. “I am encouraged because, for the first time this year, I felt like we played with some toughness.”

FGCU out rebounded FIU, with more points in the paint, second chance points and fast break points.

Scott Jr. had 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and one block. Brady Ernst had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Dinero Mercurius had 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.

“It’s not all about stats,” said Scott Jr. “It’s about my team. I’m going out and playing my heart out.”

FGCU shot a 48% field goal percentage and 35% from the 3-point line.

On the other side of the ball, FIU forced 15 personal fouls and had 20 points off of turnovers. The biggest lead they had was 10 points in the second half.

“The improvement makes me feel better,” said Fly. “Most of the time when you out rebound someone, you end up winning the game.”

The Eagles will look to bounce back on Sunday, Dec. 2 against Colgate University.