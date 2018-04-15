Advertisement

Select Page

Smith comes through with game-winning hit in tenth inning

By | Apr 15, 2018 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball team earned a crucial win to open up their road trip with a 4-3 win in extra innings.

The game was tied in the tenth inning and after a couple of walks, pinch hitter Jake Smith hit a game winning RBI single as the Eagles improved to 25-7 (3-1) this season.

Mario Leon made an excellent start as he gave FGCU seven innings allowing two runs, but did not factor in the decision. Trey Vickery allowed a run in the eighth and Kenton Herring tossed the final 2.1 innings to earn the win.

“Earlier in the year we had a few games where we had to grind out wins,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “We knew these games were going to be tough and those earlier games prepared us for this. I’m proud of the way the guys continued to fight. I thought Mario pitched good and kept us in a position to win and that was a great at-bat from Jake. For him to come off the bench like that and come through for us was huge.”

Jay Hayes got the scoring going for the Eagles with a two-run double to give FGCU a 2-0 lead. The Dolphins responded with a run in the home half and eventually tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the third.

Jacksonville threatened to score in the bottom of the sixth, but Leon was able to get a much-needed 1-6-3 double play to retire the side. Just a half-inning later, Gage Morey delivered an RBI single to put the Eagles back in front for the time being.

After Leon departed after allowing just two hits, Vickery immediately gave up two hits and though Eli Lovell looked to have a play at the plate after a single with runners on first and second, but had trouble fielding the ball and the tying run scored.

Kohl Gilmore was one of the two base runners to reach in the tenth, and Cameron Krzeminski pinch ran for Gilmore to score the game-winning run after Smith pinch hit for Christian Proffitt.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday, with Josh Dye scheduled to make the start as the Eagles look for a series win. They will play a second game 30 minutes after due to the threat of rain on a Sunday.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Beach Volleyball defeats Jacksonville, falls to UNF

Beach Volleyball defeats Jacksonville, falls to UNF

April 15, 2018

Women’s Tennis Claims A-SUN Regular Season Championship

Women’s Tennis Claims A-SUN Regular Season Championship

April 13, 2018

Men’s Golf Concludes Season with Eighth Place Finish

Men’s Golf Concludes Season with Eighth Place Finish

April 13, 2018

Rhoades, Puisis Take 13, Beats Webber 4-1

Rhoades, Puisis Take 13, Beats Webber 4-1

April 13, 2018

Women’s Golf Concludes Season with Tenth Place Finish

Women’s Golf Concludes Season with Tenth Place Finish

April 13, 2018

Eagles drop series finale against NJIT

Eagles drop series finale against NJIT

April 12, 2018

FGCU plays final non-conference game against FAU

FGCU plays final non-conference game against FAU

April 12, 2018

Eagles swept in double-header versus FIU

Eagles swept in double-header versus FIU

April 12, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement