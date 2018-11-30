Select Page

Women’s basketball holds strong against Houston

Nov 29, 2018

By Kyle Grosskopf

Assistant Sports Editor

On Nov. 28 at home, FGCU women’s basketball defeated the Houston Cougars 76-71. This win moves the Eagles to a record of 5-2, with Houston moving to 3-5.

FGCU was up by 19 at halftime, but Houston came back with under five minutes left of the game. The Eagles had a 41% field goal percentage and 33% from the 3-point line.

The Eagles were led by Nasrin Urel, who had 17 points, two assists, three rebounds and one block. Tytionia Adderlyled the team in rebounds with eight; Destiny Washington followed right behind with seven.

“We got the lead early, but I thought in the second half we looked like we were running out of gas,” FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. “We left some gaps, and they were aggressively attacking the paint.”

In the third and fourth quarter, the Eagles got outscored 19-18 and 28-15 respectively. As a team, the Eaglescollectively had 36 rebounds, 18 assists, three blocks, and six steals. The Eagles also received 19 turnovers and 20 personal fouls.

“We hung on at the end,” Smesko said.

This was the Eagles first game back following a tournament in Hawaii, where they went 2-1. Up next for the Eagles, they will take on Saint Francis University at their home on Dec. 5.

