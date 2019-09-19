About The Author
Related Posts
The Basement: The Stigmatization of LatinX Womxn
September 24, 2019
Outta Bounds: The Kickoff of the NFL
September 12, 2019
Meet the MLD Staff “The Squad”
September 10, 2019
The Basement: Scholarships and Education Funding
May 7, 2019
Outta Bounds: Durant to the Suns
April 26, 2019
Outta Bounds: You Blew it!
April 18, 2019
The Basement Podcast: Senior Struggle
April 16, 2019
Recent from Instagram
Our playlist
Recent Tweets
-
FGCU women's soccer is riding a three-game win streak after defeating Marshall 2-0 at home.twitter.com/i/web/status/1…TZ
-
FGCU volleyball claimed its third tournament championship as they swept the Sunshine State Classic competition andtwitter.com/i/web/status/1…UX
-
Head coach Jim Blankenship reached 400 career wins, as women's soccer came out on top against Creighton in the 2-1twitter.com/i/web/status/1…16
-
-