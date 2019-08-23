Select Page

Daily deal$

By | Aug 23, 2019 | | 0 |

By Brooke Stiles

News & Features Assistant Editor

Money looks better in your wallet than in the registers of restaurants. Save yours with these daily deals.

Monday: 

Moe’s Monday – $6.49 burrito, chips & salsa

Wicked Wings ‘n Things – .60 cent wings 

Tuesday:

Tijuana Tuesdaze at Tijuana Flats – two tacos, chips & a drink for $5.99 

Cold Stone Creamery – $1 scoops 

Wednesday:

PF Chang’s Wok’d Wednesdays – half off fried rice entrée (chicken or vegetable) 

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – $10 loaded burger + unlimited fries 

Leoni’s Pizzeria –  Large cheese pizza only $7.99

Thursday: 

Dave & Busters – unlimited Wings + unlimited video games every Thursday for just $19.99

Duffy’s – Half rack of ribs + one side for $9.95 or a full rack + 2 sides for $19.99 after 4pm 

Friday: 

Pei Wei Asian Diner – Regular Fried Rice Bowls with chicken, tofu, or veggies for just $8

Smoothie King – Regular 32 oz. smoothie for $5 & Meal Replacement Smoothies for $6

Sunday-Thursday

Late night happy hour at Miller’s Ale House, 10 p.m. until close, $5 Zingers & Appetizers

Other deals:

PDQ – FGCU Student Meal – 3 chicken tenders, fries & a drink for $5 any day

Papa John’s – Medium 1-topping pizza to-go for just $6

 

Rate:

About The Author

Brooke Stiles

Related Posts

PB hosts Marvel-themed event

PB hosts Marvel-themed event

July 22, 2019

FGCU gives transgender students a voice

FGCU gives transgender students a voice

March 29, 2019

Car enthusiasts gather on Centennial Park for car show

Car enthusiasts gather on Centennial Park for car show

March 29, 2019

The Nest loses Wale

The Nest loses Wale

March 25, 2019

San Francisco activist artist visits FGCU

San Francisco activist artist visits FGCU

March 22, 2019

Programming Board Hosts “Mardi Gras Madness”

Programming Board Hosts “Mardi Gras Madness”

March 22, 2019

‘Taste of the Cape’  appetizes attendees

‘Taste of the Cape’  appetizes attendees

March 17, 2019

Vans Warped Tour retirement is a hoax

Vans Warped Tour retirement is a hoax

March 17, 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WINGS UP, LISTEN UP: Check out our brand-new Eagle Radio Station!

Eagle Radio Music

Advertisements

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Our playlist

Advertisement