Daily deal$

By Brooke Stiles

News & Features Assistant Editor

Money looks better in your wallet than in the registers of restaurants. Save yours with these daily deals.

Monday:

Moe’s Monday – $6.49 burrito, chips & salsa

Wicked Wings ‘n Things – .60 cent wings

Tuesday:

Tijuana Tuesdaze at Tijuana Flats – two tacos, chips & a drink for $5.99

Cold Stone Creamery – $1 scoops

Wednesday:

PF Chang’s Wok’d Wednesdays – half off fried rice entrée (chicken or vegetable)

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – $10 loaded burger + unlimited fries

Leoni’s Pizzeria – Large cheese pizza only $7.99

Thursday:

Dave & Busters – unlimited Wings + unlimited video games every Thursday for just $19.99

Duffy’s – Half rack of ribs + one side for $9.95 or a full rack + 2 sides for $19.99 after 4pm

Friday:

Pei Wei Asian Diner – Regular Fried Rice Bowls with chicken, tofu, or veggies for just $8

Smoothie King – Regular 32 oz. smoothie for $5 & Meal Replacement Smoothies for $6

Sunday-Thursday

Late night happy hour at Miller’s Ale House, 10 p.m. until close, $5 Zingers & Appetizers

Other deals:

PDQ – FGCU Student Meal – 3 chicken tenders, fries & a drink for $5 any day

Papa John’s – Medium 1-topping pizza to-go for just $6