Daily deal$
By Brooke Stiles
News & Features Assistant Editor
Money looks better in your wallet than in the registers of restaurants. Save yours with these daily deals.
Monday:
Moe’s Monday – $6.49 burrito, chips & salsa
Wicked Wings ‘n Things – .60 cent wings
Tuesday:
Tijuana Tuesdaze at Tijuana Flats – two tacos, chips & a drink for $5.99
Cold Stone Creamery – $1 scoops
Wednesday:
PF Chang’s Wok’d Wednesdays – half off fried rice entrée (chicken or vegetable)
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – $10 loaded burger + unlimited fries
Leoni’s Pizzeria – Large cheese pizza only $7.99
Thursday:
Dave & Busters – unlimited Wings + unlimited video games every Thursday for just $19.99
Duffy’s – Half rack of ribs + one side for $9.95 or a full rack + 2 sides for $19.99 after 4pm
Friday:
Pei Wei Asian Diner – Regular Fried Rice Bowls with chicken, tofu, or veggies for just $8
Smoothie King – Regular 32 oz. smoothie for $5 & Meal Replacement Smoothies for $6
Sunday-Thursday
Late night happy hour at Miller’s Ale House, 10 p.m. until close, $5 Zingers & Appetizers
Other deals:
PDQ – FGCU Student Meal – 3 chicken tenders, fries & a drink for $5 any day
Papa John’s – Medium 1-topping pizza to-go for just $6