DIYs for National Pizza and Bagel Day

It’s National Pizza and Bagel Days, so what better ways to celebrate a tasty holiday than to have some tasty treats? Pizza and bagels are probably the tastiest and quickest meals to have on campus, and you can even take it with you if you don’t want to buy one on campus.

The first recipe is for 15 minute bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast pizza bagels. For this, you’ll need 3 plain bagels that have been sliced, six large beaten eggs, one-eighth teaspoon of garlic powder, salt and pepper, ten fully cooked bacon slices that have been crumbled, one cup of shredded mozzarella cheese, and one cup of shredded cheddar cheese.

First, preheat the oven to 415 degrees. Put the bagels on a ungreased cookie sheet and put it to the side. In a bowl, mix the eggs, garlic powder, salt and pepper and pour the mixture in a skillet over medium to high heat. Once the eggs are scrambled, take them off the heat and distribute over the bagels, sprinkling bacon on top. Put both cheeses on top and bake for ten minutes. Once out from the oven, let the bagels cool before eating them.

The second recipe is a fruit bagel pizza. For this recipe, you’ll need one eight-ounce block of cream cheese, two tablespoons of part-skim ricotta cheese, one tablespoon of lemon zest, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, three tablespoons of sugar, four bagels, sliced strawberries, sliced kiwi fruit, cut grapes, fresh blueberries and one container of mandarin oranges.

In a bowl, mix together both cheeses, the lemon zest, vanilla extract, and sugar. Once you’ve done that, spread the mixture on both halves of the bagels. Arrange the fruit on top of the bagels and enjoy!

The last recipe is a traditional pizza bagel. What you’ll need are bagels, shredded mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, and your favorite topping.

Cut the bagel in half. Once you’ve done that, toast the bagel for five minutes in an oven at 325 degrees. Put sauce evenly around the bagel once you’ve removed it from the oven. Add cheese and toppings, then put back in the oven for five to ten minutes or until the cheese is completely melted.