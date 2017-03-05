Narrative Coffee Roasters to brew coffee that â€˜cultivates community and cultureâ€™

Narrative Coffee Roasters is an up-and-coming local coffee shop.

Created by three friends, this coffee company has big plans for the Fort Myers area.

Mason, the companyâ€™s graphic designer, has been living in Fort Myers since 2013. He loves the culture and is excited to see it grow.

Clayton, the CFO, has had a passion for the art of coffee and has dived head first into the world of bean brewery.

Caleb is a self-proclaimed roast master who has been in the business since 2010. He is passionate about the communication that coffee can bring.

Eagle News reached out to Narrative Coffee Roasters and they werenâ€™t available to comment.

According to their website, their mission is to cultivate community and culture within the city and surrounding areas. They believe that they can reach people by telling the story of coffee.

Narrative Coffee Roasters is unique to the area because of its hand-selected coffee beans and its ability to bring people together over a cup of joe.

The shop claims to be a micro-roaster. This is the complex concept of roasting the beans to achieve the desired flavor and richness.

Micro-roasting is unique because it roasts the beans in smaller portions. This method is considered to produce the best-tasting coffee. Narrative Coffee Roasters uses this technique which puts them at an advantage over larger scale companies.

To achieve the perfect coffee, Caleb, a roast master and self-proclaimed coffee genius, has to oversee each bean.

The most popular way to create a good cup of coffee is to roast the beans and then cool them down using a drum machine. The drum machine will shake up the beans while blowing hot air on them.

This method can take a significantly larger amount of time rather than submerging the beans in cold water. However, the beans will hold more flavor and body. This ensures that the coffee will be of better quality.

Coffee of this caliber can come at a pretty penny, but Narrative Coffee Roasters promises that the consumer is one of the first things in their mind when selecting their coffee, according to their website.

The coffee company has big plans for the future. Currently, they are still looking for the perfect location to set up shop.

According to their website, the team has decided that Fort Myers is in need of a new culture. They would like to bring good coffee and the growth of diversity back to the city.Â Â

At this time, they are trying to spread the word about their unique brand.

Narrative Coffee Roasters has created a Kickstarter account which will allow them to start up their company as a brick and mortar. The team had a goal of $15,000 by Feb. 12 and the company only raised $5,854.

In the meantime, Narrative Coffee Roasters can be found around downtown Fort Myers offering samples of their unique coffee. They have walked around Art Walk in Downtown Fort Myers handing out free samples of their coffee.

The company is reachable through their website, narrativecoffeeroasters.com, and various social media accounts.