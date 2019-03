By Nina Mendes

Assistant E&L Editor

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Pi sorority and Lambda Upsilon Lambda fraternity co-hosted the ‘Puppy Kissing Booth’ fundraiser that took place on February 14 on the Cohen Center Lawn.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society partnered with these two FGCU chapters and brought two adoptable dogs, Jett and Megan, on campus for the event.

After a minor hiccup regarding the puppies running late, students and staff could take pictures and pet the dogs after paying a small contribution, three dollars, towards funding both groups.

Valentine’s Day roses were also for sale at the booth for two dollars each, which several people took advantage of, and helped attract a crowd.

It was totaled around 100 people participated in the fundraiser and donated towards Greek life.

“Everyone seemed super happy with the event, and the dogs soaked up all the love and attention they got,” said freshman, Elizabeth Stivers, the Philosophy Chair for SAEP. “LUL expressed interest [in co-hosting the fundraiser], and we both agreed this would be a great event we could do together.”

Stivers organized the fundraiser and handled the extensive paperwork that came along with the kissing booth. She said the planning was extensive, but paid off in the end.

“This event was a super long and tedious process to plan because it did involve animals on campus,” said Stivers. “One hard part was since we are new, we do not get much funding, so we tried to get as much donated as possible to try to save up. It was definitely worth it though.”

SAEP only recently established an FGCU chapter this past fall semester and had hosted various fundraisers to raise money.

The ‘Puppy Kissing Booth’ was one of the most successful events the sorority has held yet and they are optimistic for the future.

LUL was unavailable for comment.