Tim Miller to have artist residency at FGCU

FGCU’s Theatre Program in the Bower School of Music and the Arts has announced that it will be presenting an artist residency with internationally acclaimed performance artist, Tim Miller.

Miller is an American performance artist and writer, whose works typically center around the gay rights movement and related issues.

The residency will include a solo performance from Miller on April 4 at 7:30 p.m. and a student-devised performance under Miller’s supervision from April 7 through 9 at FGCU’s TheatreLab.

Additionally, a free, open-to-the-public welcome reception will be held for Miller on March 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Arts Complex lobby on the FGCU campus.

Miller’s performance popularity as well as his work in activism of marriage equality and immigration issues made him an obvious candidate for Bower’s artist residency.

“Internationally acclaimed performance artist Tim Miller is a pioneer in the field of autobiographical performance art and has particularly focused on LGBTQ-related issues in his work,” said Joanna Hoch, the events coordinator for Bower School of Music and the Arts. “Miller is the recipient of numerous grants from the National Endowment for the Arts but became a household name in 1990 when he was awarded an NEA Solo Performer Fellowship that was overturned due to the gay themes in his work.”

According to Hoch, he and three other artists, who later became known as the “NEA 4,” sued the government in a case that went all the way to the Supreme Court, in which their NEA awards were revoked over controversial issues.

His first performance, on April 4, will be one of his original solo acts, followed by a post-performance discussion in FGCU’s TheatreLab, located in the Art’s Complex on the main campus.

The student-devised piece will take place on April 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and April 9 at 2 p.m., with performances that may contain adult language and situations and are not recommended for children under 18 years of age.

Individual tickets to “Artist Residency with Tim Miller” at FGCU are on sale now and cost $10 for the general public and $7 for students.