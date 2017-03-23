Advertisement

Select Page

Tim Miller to have artist residency at FGCU

By | Mar 23, 2017 | | 0 |

FGCU’s Theatre Program in the Bower School of Music and the Arts has announced that it will be presenting an artist residency with internationally acclaimed performance artist, Tim Miller.

Miller is an American performance artist and writer, whose works typically center around the gay rights movement and related issues.

The residency will include a solo performance from Miller on April 4 at 7:30 p.m. and a student-devised performance under Miller’s supervision from April 7 through 9 at FGCU’s TheatreLab.

Additionally, a free, open-to-the-public welcome reception will be held for Miller on March 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Arts Complex lobby on the FGCU campus.

Miller’s performance popularity as well as his work in activism of marriage equality and immigration issues made him an obvious candidate for Bower’s artist residency.

“Internationally acclaimed performance artist Tim Miller is a pioneer in the field of autobiographical performance art and has particularly focused on LGBTQ-related issues in his work,” said Joanna Hoch, the events coordinator for Bower School of Music and the Arts. “Miller is the recipient of numerous grants from the National Endowment for the Arts but became a household name in 1990 when he was awarded an NEA Solo Performer Fellowship that was overturned due to the gay themes in his work.”

According to Hoch, he and three other artists, who later became known as the “NEA 4,” sued the government in a case that went all the way to the Supreme Court, in which their NEA awards were revoked over controversial issues.

His first performance, on April 4, will be one of his original solo acts, followed by a post-performance discussion in FGCU’s TheatreLab, located in the Art’s Complex on the main campus.

The student-devised piece will take place on April 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and April 9 at 2 p.m., with performances that may contain adult language and situations and are not recommended for children under 18 years of age.

Individual tickets to “Artist Residency with Tim Miller” at FGCU are on sale now and cost $10 for the general public and $7 for students.

Rate:

About The Author

Julia Browning

Julia Browning is a senior studying journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. She’s lived in Florida her entire life and plans to expand her geographical horizons after graduation, writing about her experiences along the way. Aside from writing articles for entertainment and lifestyle, she also enjoys writing creatively and is always in the process of researching a story. If Julia’s not in the newsroom she’s probably buried in a book, in a Netlfix binge that’s gone a little too far, or cheers-ing with her friends at happy hour.

Related Posts

‘Beauty and the Beast’ exceeds expectations

‘Beauty and the Beast’ exceeds expectations

March 22, 2017

Drake’s ‘More Life’ combines old and new sounds

Drake’s ‘More Life’ combines old and new sounds

March 22, 2017

Kick off your summer festival schedule with Miami Music Week

Kick off your summer festival schedule with Miami Music Week

March 19, 2017

A cultural night with Fort Myers Film Festival

A cultural night with Fort Myers Film Festival

March 18, 2017

Fort Myers food fest fun

Fort Myers food fest fun

March 18, 2017

MTV Movie Awards to include television honors

MTV Movie Awards to include television honors

March 17, 2017

Drake’s ‘More Life’ finally gets release date

Drake’s ‘More Life’ finally gets release date

March 16, 2017

St. Paddy’s parties

St. Paddy’s parties

March 16, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews