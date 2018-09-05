News
REVIEW: Campus Dining adds new pho option
By Bruno Halpern | Jul 14, 2018 | News | 0
By Alexandra Figares | Jul 11, 2018 | News | 0
FGCU Runs on Dunkinâ€™ Donuts
By Alexandra Figares | Jul 9, 2018 | Campus, News | 0
Two active storms churn the Atlantic and Caribbean...
By Alexandra Figares | Jul 9, 2018 | News | 0
ENTV News
Hurricane Irma’s impact on FGCU
FGCYou: Eagle Media Seniors
Campus bids farewell to President Bradsh...
FGCYou: Ep. 3 – Brandon Peterson
FGCU Dance Marathon raises money for Chi...
FGCYou: Ep. 2 – Sara Lohbauer
Muslim Student Association hosts annual ...
Pro-life activists speak on campus at FG...
FGCYou: Ep. 1 – Paul Olivera
Students express concern with lack of ad...
Students de-stress before finals at Pupp...
Something for the soul
FGCU students express concern with campu...
FGCU students hold peace rally in light ...
Inadequate security gate at The Reef cau...
Members of the community protest preside...
Thousands protest president-elect Trump ...
African Network of Southwest Florida say...
St. Baldrick’s Day celebrates its ...
Muslim Student Association hosts diversi...
FGCU students protest in light of racial...
Bill Clinton attends Hillary campaign ra...
FGCU participates in National Hazing Pre...
FGCU International Services hosts 20th a...
Slutwalk brings awareness to sexual assa...
Lee Builders Care raises money at annual...
FGCU student Joshua Mena featured in FGC...
Spring Fling dance held at FGCU for disa...
Chi Omega hosts lip sync battle for Make...
FGCUnited and The Nest face-off in SG de...
FGCU hosts campus farmers market
FGCU Muslim Student Association holds Hi...
The girl behind the mask
Dance Marathon hosts karaoke event to ra...
Lee County community marches through Dow...
FGCU alumnus designs permaculture for Pi...
MADD Honors Victims and Survivors of Dru...
FGCU hosts fourth annual car show
Eagles for Liberty hosts speaker event
Phi Delta Theta hosts Ice-A-Phi event to...
Taste of Lee raises awareness and funds ...
Hearts and Homes: A place where veterans...
FGCU Bald Eagles shaved to save lives
“I will…” hold a clima...
Ben Carson draws more than a thousand to...
Students tell stories at Horror on the L...
Sigma Lambda Beta hosted its fourth Dia ...
Winter Games brings good time to people ...
Kappa Alpha hosts PumpKAn Patch for musc...
Event breaks record for largest human pi...
FGCU celebrates Adaptive Recreation mont...
ZombiCon shooting: Students share storie...
Naples Zoo throws a party for the Latino...
Pirate festival comes to Fort Myers Beac...
FGCU International Reception welcomes ne...
Students fetch donations for dogs in nee...
EagleTalk with Tyler Shore interviews Pi...
On Campus with Mr. Green
Programming Board teases lineup
by Alexandra Figares | Sep 5, 2018 | Campus, News | 0
FGCUâ€™s Programming Board released a series of hints for 2018 Eaglepalooza artist. The hints, which...
FGCU’s The Boardwalk Dining might add alcohol soon
by Bruno Halpern | Jun 1, 2018 | Campus, News | 0
Police beat: Slashed tires, housing search, and stolen bike
by Sean Porter | Apr 20, 2018 | News, Police Beat | 0
Student Body Supreme Court denies ACTION’s appeal
by Sarajane Sullivan | Mar 14, 2018 | Front Page, News, Student Government | 0
The Student Body Supreme Court dismissed ACTION partyâ€™s appeal of the 2018 Student Government Election on Tuesday, March 13. According to records obtained by Eagle News, a letter drafted by Chief Justice Ashley Sambrun,...
Former Student Body President recognized at BOT meeting
by Taylor Crehan | Apr 13, 2017 | News, Student Government | 0
SG elects Senate president, pro-tempore and secretary
by Taylor Crehan | Apr 6, 2017 | News, Student Government | 0
Student Government Senate passes memorial resolutions
by Alexandra Figares | Mar 22, 2017 | News, Student Government | 0
SG elections’ neck-and-neck race closes in historic victory
by Rachel Iacovone | Mar 2, 2017 | News, Student Government | 1
A movement is brewing
by Zack Rothman | Mar 29, 2018 | Front Page, Local, News | 0
A little over a month after the mass shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, FL, Â Fort...
Construction begins on University Village after three-year wait
by Caylee Weintraub | Mar 22, 2017 | Local, News | 0
The Reef: Mold isnâ€™t something weâ€™re taking lightly
by Taylor Crehan | Feb 15, 2017 | Local, News | 0
Students discover mold at The Reef, receive little help from management
by Sean Porter | Feb 8, 2017 | Front Page, Local, News | 1
FGCU students participate in national women’s movement at a local level
by Rachel Iacovone | Jan 25, 2017 | Local, News | 0
Police Beat: Plan B, turtle rescue, and ghost party
by Sean Porter | Oct 4, 2017 | News, Police Beat | 0
Turtle Rescue On Sept. 28, a UPD officer was notified about a turtle that had possibly been hit by...
Police Beat: Drunk and lost, hungry bear, and late night rendezvous
by Sean Porter | Jun 23, 2017 | News, Police Beat | 0
Police Beat: Easter goodies, injured bird, and kitten ghosts
by Sean Porter | Apr 29, 2017 | News, Police Beat | 0
Police Beat: Suspicious person, fake jobs, and drug-addicted potatoes
by Sean Porter | Apr 23, 2017 | Campus, News, Police Beat | 0
Police Beat: Lost property, dog on the run, and alligator strikes again
by Sean Porter | Apr 15, 2017 | News, Police Beat | 0
FGCU violates Florida state law
by Zack Rothman | Apr 2, 2017 | News, State | 0
The Florida Board of Governorsâ€™ inspector general office issued a report on March 28, stating that...
-
Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, at least 5 dead
Alico Arena converted to hurricane shelter
by Miguel Rodriguez | Oct 6, 2016 | Campus, News, State | 1
Hurricane Matthew nears East Coast
by Zack Rothman | Oct 5, 2016 | News, State | 0
Clinton hosts rally in Fort Pierce
by Rachel Iacovone | Sep 30, 2016 | News, State | 0
FGCU students and faculty attend Womenâ€™s March on Washington
by Rachel Iacovone | Jan 25, 2017 | National, News | 0
An estimated 2.9 million people gathered for 168 marches in 81 countries on Saturday, Jan. 21. The...
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States
by Emily Ford | Jan 20, 2017 | National, News | 0
Ringling Bros. announces final shows
by Emily Ford | Jan 18, 2017 | National, News | 0
Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dead at 82
by Emily Ford | Jan 16, 2017 | National, News | 0
Astronaut John Glenn dies at 95
by Taylor Crehan | Dec 8, 2016 | National, News | 0
