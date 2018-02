Students will be able to vote for next year’s president, vice president, treasurer and senatorial candidates for three consecutive days starting Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Voting will run through Thursday, Mar. 1 at 5 p.m. via EagleLink.

FGCU’s SOAR Party and ACTION Party have been actively campaigning and promoting their respective platforms, and will continue to do so in accordance with the Student Government Election Code Title VI.