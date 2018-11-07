Advertisement

Select Page

Amendment 4 passes and restores ex-felon voting rights

By | Nov 6, 2018 | | 0 |

Amendment 4 passes and restores ex-felon voting rights
In this, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 photo, Jessica Jones, center, speaks to people gathered around the Ben & Jerry's "Yes on 4" Truck about Amendment 4 at Charles Hadley Park in Miami. Amendment 4, asks voters to restore the voting rights of people with past felony convictions. More than 1.5 million adults in Florida are ineligible to vote because they have felony convictions. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By Bruno Halpern

Entertainment & Lifestyle Editor

This amendment excludes those convicted of murder and sexual offenses. Currently, former felons must wait at least 5 years after completing their sentences to ask the Florida Clemency Board to restore their rights.

According to Samuel Sinyangwe, a data scientist and policy analyst, this Amendment gives voting rights back to 40 percent of all black men in the state of Florida. In total, over 1 million ex-felons can vote in the next election.

Rate:

About The Author

Bruno Halpern

Related Posts

DeSantis wins Florida governor’s race

DeSantis wins Florida governor’s race

November 7, 2018

Scott takes lead in tight Senate race

Scott takes lead in tight Senate race

November 7, 2018

Florida 2018 constitutional amendments

Florida 2018 constitutional amendments

November 6, 2018

GOP voter turnout is “bringing it home” in Lee County

GOP voter turnout is “bringing it home” in Lee County

November 2, 2018

New Poll shows Gillum and Nelson leading Florida

New Poll shows Gillum and Nelson leading Florida

November 1, 2018

Finding Lee County early voting locations

Finding Lee County early voting locations

November 1, 2018

Trump endorses DeSantis and Scott in Fort Myers rally

Trump endorses DeSantis and Scott in Fort Myers rally

October 31, 2018

Trump to speak at rally in Fort Myers

Trump to speak at rally in Fort Myers

October 31, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Iona Ad

Advertisement

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews