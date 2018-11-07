Amendment 4 passes and restores ex-felon voting rights

By Bruno Halpern

Entertainment & Lifestyle Editor

This amendment excludes those convicted of murder and sexual offenses. Currently, former felons must wait at least 5 years after completing their sentences to ask the Florida Clemency Board to restore their rights.

According to Samuel Sinyangwe, a data scientist and policy analyst, this Amendment gives voting rights back to 40 percent of all black men in the state of Florida. In total, over 1 million ex-felons can vote in the next election.