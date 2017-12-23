Select Page

Christmas sales at GCTC

Finals are wrapping up, and Christmas is just around the corner. If you need to do some last-minute shopping, here are a few stores with sales this week at the Gulf Coast Town Center.

 

 

  1. Bass Pro Shops

Save up to 33 percent on hunting clothing

30-50 percent off flannel sheets

Leggings and flannel shirts starting at $19.97

Colombia Full Zip Fleece starting at $29.99

 

  1. Belk

Up to 60 percent off apparel, home and shoes

Buy one get one free (select men’s pants)

Up to 70 percent off jewelry

 

  1. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Up 30 percent off Nike Footwear

Up to 50 percent off select NFL, MLB, NCAA Hoodies and quarter zips

Up to 50 percent off on last minute deals (Sports, outdoor, footwear and apparel)

 

  1. GameStop

Up to 50 percent off select games

Up to $50 off PlayStation 4

Up to $10 in savings on wireless controllers

 

  1. GNC

Buy one get one 50 percent off

Select products $9.99

 

  1. Rack Room Shoes

Buy one get one free (select men’s and women’s styles)

Up to 25 percent off on select athletics styles

Buy one get one 50 percent off (exclusions apply)

 

 

 

