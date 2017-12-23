Christmas sales at GCTC
Finals are wrapping up, and Christmas is just around the corner. If you need to do some last-minute shopping, here are a few stores with sales this week at the Gulf Coast Town Center.
- Bass Pro Shops
Save up to 33 percent on hunting clothing
30-50 percent off flannel sheets
Leggings and flannel shirts starting at $19.97
Colombia Full Zip Fleece starting at $29.99
- Belk
Up to 60 percent off apparel, home and shoes
Buy one get one free (select men’s pants)
Up to 70 percent off jewelry
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
Up 30 percent off Nike Footwear
Up to 50 percent off select NFL, MLB, NCAA Hoodies and quarter zips
Up to 50 percent off on last minute deals (Sports, outdoor, footwear and apparel)
- GameStop
Up to 50 percent off select games
Up to $50 off PlayStation 4
Up to $10 in savings on wireless controllers
- GNC
Buy one get one 50 percent off
Select products $9.99
- Rack Room Shoes
Buy one get one free (select men’s and women’s styles)
Up to 25 percent off on select athletics styles
Buy one get one 50 percent off (exclusions apply)