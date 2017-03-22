Construction begins on University Village after three-year wait

FGCU students may soon have a new place to call home.

University Village, FGCU’s newest off-campus housing complex, will offer shops, stores and housing to fit the growing needs of the FGCU community.

University Village, which broke ground on Wednesday, March 1, is the brainchild of Miromar Development Corporation, a company that has overseen the construction of Miromar Outlets and Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. The design firm has collaborated closely with FGCU President Wilson Bradshaw to create an environment well suited to diverse student needs.

The complex was first planned in 2013 by Miromar CEO Margret Antoiner.

In a press release, Miromar Design Center said “the project will consist of 16 buildings containing 1,400 beds along with an array of high-end amenities including state of the art clubhouse facility, fitness center, and large resort-style pool overlooking a ten-acre lake in the center of the complex.”

The complex is located on the east side of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway at Estero Parkway, near Summit Church.

One of the aspects of University Village that Miromar Development hopes will appeal to students are the wide array of stores that will be featured in the University Village Shops.

In addition to housing, University Village will give students access to convenience stores, boutiques and outlets.

According to University Village’s Facebook page, the specific names of the stores included in the development will be finalized in the next few weeks.

University Village has been designed using a holistic approach, and many of its components will serve to foster a sense of community among residents. The Village, in addition to housing and shopping, will include common areas for students to study and mingle.

The creation of University Village will alleviate some of the overcrowding in FGCU on-campus housing.

Current on-campus housing includes 39 residential buildings with 4,748 beds. Each of the residencies has reached maximum occupancy, forcing many students to live off-campus and commute long distances to the university.

University Village will be able to provide an additional 1,400 beds in two and four-bedroom apartments. There will also be a direct access road between FGCU and University Village to allow for a quicker travel time between destinations.

While University Village isn’t set to open until fall 2018, in the meantime, University Village staff have already taken to social media, including Twitter and Facebook, to share with students sneak peeks of the latest Village developments and general details of the housing complex.

Those interested in living at University Village can find general information about the development at www.miromar.com, or call 305-814-4232 for leasing opportunities.