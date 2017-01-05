FGCU Title IX Coordinator Brandon Washington to be replaced

By -

In an email sent to all FGCU faculty, staff and students on Thursday, Jan. 5, Vice President and General Counsel of FGCU Vee Leonard announced that Precious Gunter has been appointed as the Interim Director of Institutional Equity & Compliance and Title IX coordinator.

Title IX Coordinator replaced
Brandon Washington (left).(EN Photo / Taylor Crehan)

Effective Jan. 8, Gunter replaces former director Brandon Washington, who accepted a position at UNC at Chapel Hill. Gunter steps into the role after spending the past year as the Assistant Director and Deputy Title IX coordinator.

Check back with Eagle News for more on this developing story.

SHARE
Previous articleFGCU News: A Year in Review
Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply