FGCU Title IX Coordinator Brandon Washington to be replaced

In an email sent to all FGCU faculty, staff and students on Thursday, Jan. 5, Vice President and General Counsel of FGCU Vee Leonard announced that Precious Gunter has been appointed as the Interim Director of Institutional Equity & Compliance and Title IX coordinator.

Effective Jan. 8, Gunter replaces former director Brandon Washington, who accepted a position at UNC at Chapel Hill. Gunter steps into the role after spending the past year as the Assistant Director and Deputy Title IX coordinator.

Check back with Eagle News for more on this developing story.