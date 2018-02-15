Four FGCU students to compete in Hult Prize competition

Four FGCU students, Andrew Morgan, Trent Capaccio, Kenneth Horning and Richard Martin will compete against 75 to 100 teams from around the world in Boston, Massachusetts for the Hult Prize competition on March 9 and 10.

The Hult Prize is an annual competition that crowd sources ideas from college students on social issues like education, hunger and water access. The competitors’ end goal is to “Harness the power of energy to change 10 million lives.”

The group created a solar powered purification system that takes the energy from the sun and distills water without the use of fossil fuels. Morgan says he hopes the product will be implemented in areas around the world with limited water access.

“We are social entrepreneurs,” Morgan said. “We haven’t experienced this problem because of where we were born and raised, but we can still see the problem and he have decided to fix it.”

In addition to the product, Morgan and his team created a movement called the 4 Gallon Challenge. On Thursday, Feb. 15 at 3:00 p.m., students can gather in front of the Lutgert fountain and walk to the emergent technologies institute building carrying four gallons of water on their backs.