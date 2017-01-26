Homecoming and alumni weekend to combine

FGCU students new and old will have the opportunity to take part in numerous activities on campus from Feb. 6 through 11, when Alumni Weekend and Homecoming collide.

According to a press release, the FGCU Alumni Association will be holding its 10th annual Alumni Weekend from Thursday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 11, while FGCU’s first ever homecoming celebration will take place during that same week, starting Monday, Feb. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 11.

Director of Alumni Relations Kimberly Wallace said that before planning for Alumni Weekend began, the Alumni Association contacted Athletics for help.

“We actually contacted Athletics to see what game they suggested doing Alumni Weekend around,” Wallace said.

Wallace and her team planned the weekend around the Saturday, Feb. 11 men’s basketball game against Kennesaw State University.

“Athletics suggested that this would be a good game for us to bring our alumni and students out to,” Wallace said.

Homecoming will begin with “Make Your Mark Monday,” which will consist of games modeled after the Olympics on the Library Lawn, sponsored by the Student Organizational Council, on Monday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Eagle Quarter” will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Resident Housing Association will be hosting a Mardi Gras-inspired celebration with stilted characters and string beads.

Wednesday, Feb. 8 will include two Student Government run events — a “Block-Out Day Party” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the SoVi pool, and “EagleMania” at the Recreation Outdoor Complex from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., where FGCU men’s basketball players are expected to attend as special guests.

The Alumni Association has been working closely with SG throughout the planning process.

“It was their initiative to start homecoming and to start that tradition,” Wallace said. “They contacted our office to see how we would collaborate and join forces.”

“Night Flight,” FGCU’s first Homecoming concert, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 on the Library Lawn at 8 p.m. Programming Board, who is hosting the event, will be announcing the performer(s) at the end of January, according to a press release.

On Friday, Feb. 10, “An Evening Under the Stars” will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Library Lawn, hosted by Greek Programming Council.

Homecoming Week will end on Saturday, Feb. 11 with an “Alumni Avenue Tailgate” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the ROC before the men’s basketball game.

Alumni Weekend will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. in Sugden Hall, where alumni are invited to take part in “A Walking Wine Tour.”

Participants will be given a guided stroll around campus with stops including appetizers and samples from the Alumni Association Wine Collection.

“Dinner with the Deans” will take place at noon on Friday, Feb. 10 in various spots on campus.

The luncheon is aimed at connecting alumni with the deans from their respective colleges.

“Alumni Awards” will take place later that day at 6 p.m. in the Cohen Center ballroom. The ceremony will honor this year’s inductees to the Alumni of Distinction and Soaring Eagle societies, FGCU’s highest tributes to alumni that have made an impact since graduating.

Alumni Weekend will come to a close on Saturday, Feb. 11 with “Yoga on the Lawn” at the ROC beginning at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., former resident assistants will have the opportunity to attend the “Housing Resident Assistant Reunion Brunch” at the Grandezza Country Club.

At 12:30 p.m., Alico Arena will host a basketball scrimmage featuring former players and cheerleaders.

At 5 p.m. a “Tailgate Party” will take place at Alico Arena before the men’s basketball game, and at 7 p.m., members of “Forever an Eagle” can enjoy an exclusive reception in the hospitality suite.

Wallace said that she is most looking forward to seeing FGCU alumni and students interact.

“Our alums love to talk to the students and see how their organization has grown from when they were a student here,” Wallace said, “It really does come full circle.”