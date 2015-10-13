Advertisement

McDonald’s and Uber to bring breakfast on demand to Lee and Collier

Oct 13, 2015

Nothing says “college” more than having an Egg McMuffin delivered to your dorm at 2 p.m.

Following McDonalds’ change to offer its breakfast menu all day, Uber and McDonald’s are teaming up to add one more promotion to the Lee and Collier Counties – free breakfast delivered to you on Wednesday Oct. 14.

According to Uber, by using the promo code “LOVINIT15”, Uber users will be able to request McDonald’s breakfast items, along with some swag, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Users can request their breakfast by opening their Uber app, tapping the profile icon and entering the promo code under promotions. Requests must come from within the Lee or Collier Counties using the McDonald’s between the hours available.

When successful, users will receive one Egg McMuffin, one Sausage McMuffin with Egg, one Sausage Burrito and a swag bag “full of All Day Breakfast surprises.”

The promotion is only available to 264 breakfasts and are estimated to hold a value of $5 each breakfast and $33 per swag bag.

Kelli Krebs

Kelli Krebs is a senior at Florida Gulf Coast University and is currently the editor-in-chief at FGCU's campus newspaper, Eagle News. She majors in journalism and minoring in advanced procrastination and works throughout the area as a sports reporter and freelance photographer. When she's not behind a camera, Kelli can be found secretly jamming along to the "Grease" soundtrack in her car, quoting all of the dialogue from Fight Club, or watching Breaking Bad reruns (RIP W.W.). Fan of pre-Jameis Winston Florida State, college basketball, Red Sox Spring Training, and untorrented FC Barcelona games.

