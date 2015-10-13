McDonald’s and Uber to bring breakfast on demand to Lee and Collier

Nothing says “college” more than having an Egg McMuffin delivered to your dorm at 2 p.m.

Following McDonalds’ change to offer its breakfast menu all day, Uber and McDonald’s are teaming up to add one more promotion to the Lee and Collier Counties – free breakfast delivered to you on Wednesday Oct. 14.

According to Uber, by using the promo code “LOVINIT15”, Uber users will be able to request McDonald’s breakfast items, along with some swag, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Users can request their breakfast by opening their Uber app, tapping the profile icon and entering the promo code under promotions. Requests must come from within the Lee or Collier Counties using the McDonald’s between the hours available.

When successful, users will receive one Egg McMuffin, one Sausage McMuffin with Egg, one Sausage Burrito and a swag bag “full of All Day Breakfast surprises.”

The promotion is only available to 264 breakfasts and are estimated to hold a value of $5 each breakfast and $33 per swag bag.