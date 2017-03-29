Meet the 2017 Hall of Fame

The second-story of the Cohen Center holds the FGCU Hall of Fame – the highest recognition given to student leaders.

A collection of 10 picture frames organized by year line the walls and will grow by one, as 10 students have been selected into the Hall of Fame for the 2016-17 school year.

Jordan Blankenship, Emmalyn Green, Caroline Haney, Andrea Jarquin, Nyasia Jenkins, Nora Johnson, Sara Lohbauer, Paul Olivera, Logan Schulz and Sarah Stauring are the newest members of the 2017 FGCU Hall of Fame.

“The recipients this year, and every year, are outstanding student leaders who have excelled in numerous ways on campus,” said Vice President of Student Affairs J. Michael Rollo. “The selection process is highly competitive.”

Finalists are chosen by a committee of nine members selected by the Vice President of Student Affairs in consultation with the Dean of Students. At least one member of the committee is an alumni and member of the Hall of Fame.

The committee is comprised of chair Dean of Students Michele Yovanovich and members David Deiros, Rose Fuller, Roger Green, Lindsay Johns, Brandon Johnson, Lisa Neris, Jessica Scanlon and Claude Villiers chose the 10 recipients based on specific criteria.

Responsible for establishing the criteria for Hall of Fame applicants and for appointing the first committee, Rollo planted a seed that resulted into the first inductions of the FGCU Hall of Fame in 2006-07.

Eleven years later, and around 91 pictures line the hall of fame.

The application process begins in February and finalists are announced in March.

A recognition ceremony is held each spring semester commemorating individual recipients. Inductees receive a lapel pin, a framed certificate and a medallion to wear at commencement.

Students must meet selection criteria including academic achievement, participation in student activities and campus life, demonstrated excellence in service and leadership qualities as well as meet specified GPA requirements along with graduation requirements.

In addition, a resume, a three-minute introductory video, a personal statement essay and at least three recommendation forms are required to establish candidacy.

All students are welcome to apply; however, only students who meet the minimum selection criteria are advanced for committee review. Of those who apply, a maximum of 10 students are inducted into the FGCU hall of fame yearly.

“Being a successful leader and maintaining outstanding academic status deserves to be singled out for special recognition,” Rollo said.

Andrea Jarquin

Communication & Sociology major

“I wasn’t going to go to college after high school. My friends got into some great schools around the country and I made up a fake college schedule so they would think I was taking classes at my community college. I was embarrassed. They were at such a great level and I was holding myself back. To be here now, it’s… amazing. I’m very grateful. I’m very fortunate. I couldn’t have done it without my mentors. I’m elated. I’m as happy as can be.”

Nora Johnson

Finance major

“I was so excited; I was actually studying in the library when I found out. It’s such an honor. It’s such a competitive group every year and everyone who applies is so deserving. Being recognized in this way is extremely meaningful and I’m so grateful and honored. I wanted to say thank you to the committee and everybody who has supported me throughout my time at FGCU. The honors college has been a great asset to me and has helped me so much on this journey. Thank you!”

Paul Olivera

Finance major

“Whenever I first read my name I was in shock for a good hour. I was shaking. Since my sister passed its been extremely difficult. I’ve been trying very hard to make the best out of the situation by always being positive. I’m very honored. The fact that the committee considered me as a candidate meant a lot. I’m very grateful. It’s because of FGCU that I’ve had the opportunity to do everything I’ve done.”

Jordan Blankenship

Art major

“FGCU has changed my life in the most profound way, I have had the best professors and mentors that anyone could have asked for. In these four years, I have gained confidence and believe that I have the best foundation for my future successes. FGCU has afforded me incredible opportunities, and lifetime friendships, I am forever grateful.”

Sara Lohbauer

Biology major

“I feel beyond honored to have won this award, when I received the email I had overwhelming emotions of gratitude and joy. I never imagined myself as a student that would achieve such an honor. FGCU has provided me with countless opportunities. These opportunities range from research, conference presentations, teaching assisting and service. I truly believe that my undergraduate career would not have been the same at any other university.”

Caroline Haney

Communication major

“FGCU has helped me become a well-rounded person. I’ve never experienced the kind of support from a community as I did from attending FGCU. Whether it’s students or faculty members, everyone is there to support you and help you become a better version of yourself and I think that support has helped me grow and become a better leader on campus and hopefully outside of school.”

Sarah Stauring

Biology major

“I am thankful for the opportunities that FGCU has presented and for the faculty and staff who truly care about the students. I am grateful to have won, because it allows me to shed light on FGCU’s amazing impact on my undergraduate experience. I am thankful to everyone and everything that has helped shape and move me forward.”

Emmalyn Green

Political science major

“I’m extremely honored and humbled. The people that were selected along with me are such amazing leaders on this campus and I strive to be more like them. It’s such a humbling experience to forever hold a place in the hall of fame. FGCU is such an important part of who I am and I am honored to be a part of it as well.”

Nyasia Jenkins

Health science major

“FGCU has impacted me by giving me the opportunity to grow and develop in ways I would not have imagined. FGCU has made me a stronger, confident, and more resilient leader who can adapt to new situations.”

Logan Schulz

Eagle News reached out to Schulz several times, and didn’t receive a response.