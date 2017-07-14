Advertisement

â€˜No threat to the campus communityâ€™ as FGCU investigates sexual assault report

By | Jul 14, 2017

University Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that took place on Friday, July 7 at approximately 12:44 p.m.

According to authorities, police responded to a call from a resident assistant on behalf of a student who wished to speak with an officer.

Chief of Police Steven Moore declined to comment on the investigation through university spokeswoman Susan Evens, due to the open nature of the case. According to Evans, Chief Moore believes there is no threat to the campus community.

The University General Counsel is not authorizing a release of the UPD report, citing an active investigation, which halts the process for requesting public record of the incident until further notice.

With no threat detected, the UPD abstained from issuing a campus wide alert.

Under federal law, universities are required to notify students about crimes in or around campus if the incident is deemed as a threat to the well-being of students and faculty. Crimes including murder, sexual assault and arson, among others, must be reported in a timely manner in accordance with the statute.

Fridayâ€™s incident marks the third sexual assault reported at FGCU in less than one year, according to The News-Press.

Alexandra Figares

