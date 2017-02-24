Search committee picks finalists for Bradshaw’s replacement

Mike Martin
- The current chancellor and senior fellow at the Colorado State University System
- Served as the president of New Mexico State University from 2004 to 2008
- “The progress FGCU has made in two decades is remarkable indeed.”
Mark McLellan
- The current Vice President for Research and Dean of Graduate Studies
- Served as the Dean for Research and Director of the Florida Agricultural Experiment Station at the University of Florida from 2005 to 2011
- “FGCU must promore both access and excellence while stepping up to ensure student success.”
Mark Rudin
- The current Vice President for Research and Economic Development at Boise State University
- Served as the Interim Vice President for Research at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas from 2003 to 2006
- “It is facing a changing funding landscape that will require its leadership to excercise more entrepreneurial thinking.”
Sue Martin
- The current president emeritus and accounting professor at Eastern Michigan State University
- Served as the Interim President of San Jose State University
- “I believe I have the energy, passion and commitment to lead FGCU to the next level.”