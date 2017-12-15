Select Page

Speaker system to be installed on Library Lawn

Dec 15, 2017

Student Government has passed a series of bills allocating $143,000 to install a speaker system on the library lawn.

During the 2016- 2017 fiscal year, the previous administration allocated $63,500.00 in Senate Bill 1617-044, titled “Great Lawn Enhancement,” to install the system. However, it was determined the allocation wasn’t sufficent, prompting Student Government to draft another bill.

According to Student Body president Jalisa White, the speakers will be installed by the time students’ come back from winter break.

“Organizations had to lug big speakers out to the lawn, and it was just inconvenient for students,” White said. “This is a way for us to make it easier for students, so all they have to do is roll a portable device, and they have the whole speaker system.”

According to White, who works at the Offi ce of Student Involvement, students rent speakers at least once a day, for events like tabling.

White said that all students will have access to the speakers, not just registered student organizations.

Alexandra Figares

