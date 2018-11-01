Advertisement

Select Page

Trump endorses DeSantis and Scott in Fort Myers rally

By | Oct 31, 2018 | | 0 |

Trump endorses DeSantis and Scott in Fort Myers rally
EN Photo by Bret Munson // President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd at Wednesday's MAGA rally.

By Alexandra Figares

Editor-in-chief

President Donald Trump made an appearance at Hertz Arena Wednesday endorsing Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and Gov. Rick Scott for U.S. Senate.

EN Photo by Bret Munson // Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during the MAGA rally in Fort Myers on Wednesday night.

The packed arena, which seats about 7,000 at full capacity, was painted red with Trump’s iconic “Make America Great Again” hats and came to life with chants and song in unison.  

Trumped touched on topics like birth right citizenship, securing borders, sanctuary cities and cleaning up Florida’s waters.

“Birth right citizenship you know all about that,” Trump said. “We will keep the criminals, the drug dealers, we will keep them all out.”

Trump vowed to secure borders, stop sanctuary cities and “end the visa lottery.”

“For years you watched as your leaders apologized for America,” Trump said. “You now have a president who is standing proudly for you all.”

DeSantis and Scott joined Trump on the stage to discuss other points that voters see as essential.

EN Photo by Bret Munson // Florida Governor Rick Scott addresses the crowd at the MAGA rally on Wednesday.

“I’m proud to say I’m the only candidate that ain’t going to raise your taxes here in Florida,” DeSantis said. “I’m the only candidate that can credibly say I’m not under investigation by the FBI.”

DeSantis was referring to an FBI investigation that was launched against Gillum, regarding a potential bribery. Gillum has not been formally charged

The crowd responded by collectively chanting “lock him up”.

Trump criticized the Democratic Party and claimed the party wanted to “erase our prosperity” and “reverse our progress.”

“Together we will make America wealthy again, we will make America strong again, we will make America safe again and we will make America great again,” Trump said.

Rate:

About The Author

Alexandra Figares

Related Posts

Trump to speak at rally in Fort Myers

Trump to speak at rally in Fort Myers

October 31, 2018

Gillum: Flip Florida Green

Gillum: Flip Florida Green

October 31, 2018

Hard Hitters: Episode 1

Hard Hitters: Episode 1

October 31, 2018

Ninth win in a row leads FGCU volleyball to 1st place standing in conference

Ninth win in a row leads FGCU volleyball to 1st place standing in conference

October 30, 2018

The Outreach of the RA: Making and Breaking the College Experience

The Outreach of the RA: Making and Breaking the College Experience

October 27, 2018

Explaining the Constitutional amendments on Florida’s ballot

Explaining the Constitutional amendments on Florida’s ballot

October 26, 2018

Back to the drawing board: The life and times of the FGCU Alumni bench bill

Back to the drawing board: The life and times of the FGCU Alumni bench bill

October 24, 2018

Student Government Supreme Court overturns Alumni Traditions Bench

Student Government Supreme Court overturns Alumni Traditions Bench

October 23, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Iona Ad

Advertisement

Latest Crossword Answer

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

  • Trump has left the stage to the Rolling Stone's "You Can't Always Get What You Want."
    2 hours ago • ReplyRetweetFavorite
  • Trump: "We are going to work, we are going to fight and we are going to win, win, win."
    2 hours ago • ReplyRetweetFavorite
  • Trump: "The Pentagon has been working hard on developing its sixth branch: The Space Force" #ElectionDay
    2 hours ago • ReplyRetweetFavorite
  • TRUMP: "Illegal immigrants are not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States." #ElectionDay
    2 hours ago • ReplyRetweetFavorite
  • Crowd chants "lock him up" as Ron DeSantis mentions that Gillum took bribes from an undercover FBI agent. #ElectionDay
    2 hours ago • ReplyRetweetFavorite
Follow @fgcueaglenews