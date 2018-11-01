Trump endorses DeSantis and Scott in Fort Myers rally

By Alexandra Figares

President Donald Trump made an appearance at Hertz Arena Wednesday endorsing Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and Gov. Rick Scott for U.S. Senate.

The packed arena, which seats about 7,000 at full capacity, was painted red with Trump’s iconic “Make America Great Again” hats and came to life with chants and song in unison.

Trumped touched on topics like birth right citizenship, securing borders, sanctuary cities and cleaning up Florida’s waters.

“Birth right citizenship you know all about that,” Trump said. “We will keep the criminals, the drug dealers, we will keep them all out.”

Trump vowed to secure borders, stop sanctuary cities and “end the visa lottery.”

“For years you watched as your leaders apologized for America,” Trump said. “You now have a president who is standing proudly for you all.”

DeSantis and Scott joined Trump on the stage to discuss other points that voters see as essential.

“I’m proud to say I’m the only candidate that ain’t going to raise your taxes here in Florida,” DeSantis said. “I’m the only candidate that can credibly say I’m not under investigation by the FBI.”

DeSantis was referring to an FBI investigation that was launched against Gillum, regarding a potential bribery. Gillum has not been formally charged

The crowd responded by collectively chanting “lock him up”.

Trump criticized the Democratic Party and claimed the party wanted to “erase our prosperity” and “reverse our progress.”

“Together we will make America wealthy again, we will make America strong again, we will make America safe again and we will make America great again,” Trump said.