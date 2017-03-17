A defense of Trump’s revised travel ban

President Donald Trump’s revisions to his original travel ban in his new executive order are both absolutely necessary and legally sound.

First, lets get this clear: this is still not a Muslim ban. The executive order does not ban Muslims from immigrating to the country.

Visas will not be issued to six countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and only Iran is among the top ten countries with the largest Muslim population.

The overwhelming majority of Muslims are not banned from immigrating or simply just traveling to the United States.

To put the numbers in perspective, Indonesia — the country with the largest Muslim population — has a larger Muslim population than that of all six countries combined by 20-30 million people, which is around the Muslim population of Syria alone.

Both Pakistan and India — the second and third largest Muslim countries — have roughly the same amount of Muslims as the entire list stated in the executive order.

Iraq has also been removed from the list, which is both good and bad.

Good, because it helps the country’s relationship with the United States.

Bad, because while so-called extreme vetting will be applied to all Iraqi applicants, large sections of the country have been and are still destabilized due to the rise of ISIS, and the country should be banned until the Iraqi government gains more control over the regions that were conquered by ISIS.

Also, both renditions of the action never mentioned the word “Muslim,” and the revised version only has Islam mentioned once when it discussed that the former executive action allowed entry to religious refugees from countries where Islam is a minority religion.

The executive action is purely done for the sake of security.

Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen are all dealing with serious instability with their governments. Each country in the ban — except Somalia — is fighting a civil war, and Somalia’s current government has existed only since 2012.

Historically, all the countries have been havens for radical Islamic terrorists in the forms of various cells.

Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, and the government has been a serious geopolitical threat in the region that has been vying against Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for regional and international influence.

They have also been seeking the destruction of Israel and have continually disregarded UN regulations related to nuclear and missile testing.

The ban for these countries are temporary. If the countries do not want their residents from being banned, those governments should do a better job in maintaining order in their own states.

The idea that the ban is xenophobic over the idea that these individuals come from a strange land where they follow an odd custom and believe a dangerous religion is complete nonsense.

The countries have been destabilized due to constant internal conflicts, and their systems that aide the American immigration process have become suspect. It is only logical that a temporary ban be placed until those issues have been resolved.

Additionally, the bill addresses all the legal concerns that nullified the previous order.

The unclear language that unintentionally resulted in some people being detained who should not have been detained. Other parts that supposedly gave preferential status to certain religious refugees have been rewritten to render that concern moot.

The president of the United States have the legal authority through the Code of Laws of the United States of America under the section “Inadmissible Aliens.”

According to the New York Times, Trump signed the new executive order with no media present.

Instead, the White House released a photo of him signing it, which may show that Trump did not want to create as much hoopla compared to the last order.

Honestly though, its not a big deal. Its an irrelevant detail that the newspaper only wants to write to show their bias against him.

The winning has continued, and if the New York Times does not like it, it doesn’t matter. They have been struggling for years, so they don’t know what winning is anymore.