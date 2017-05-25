Bye, boredom: 8 fun things to do around FGCU

College isnâ€™t just a place to take classes and earn a degree; itâ€™s also a place to meet new people and have fun. Finding something fun to do may be a challenge sometimes, especially for students who donâ€™t know the area very well or who are on a tight budget. Here are some ideas of fun things to do with friends around the FGCU area, both on and off campus. 1. Waterfront at North Lake Village At FGCU, weâ€™re lucky to have our own beach located in North Lake Village, complete with activities like paddle boarding and kayaking. On the weekend, the Waterfront is a great place to spend a day hanging out with friends or enjoying a breathtaking sunset. 2. Gulf Coast Town Center Located about 10 minutes down the street from FGCU, this shopping plaza is full of restaurants, stores and student discounts. Stores include Target, Dollar Tree, Home Goods, JB Sports, and restaurants like Amore pizza, Cheddarâ€™s Scratch Kitchen and Cold Stone Creamery. There is also a Regal movie theater in the plaza. This shopping center is great for a day or night out with friends.

3. Sanibel and Captiva Islands Sanibel and Captiva are two islands located about 40 minutes from campus, but both are perfect for a day out with friends if you want a change of scenery. Complete with scenic beaches and original restaurants, these islands are great for an escape or a weekend away from the stress of college life. Plus, sea-shelling is a perfect activity for these islands, and itâ€™s totally worth the $6 charge to get across the bridge. 4. Coconut Point Plaza Mall Located about 15 minutes away from campus in Bonita Springs, Coconut Point features places like Barnes and Noble and another movie theater. This shppoing center also houses the nearest Apple Store. This plaza is also a great spot for a day trip or a fun night out with friends.

5. Events around Campus Sometimes leaving campus is too much of a hassle, especially if you live in the dorms. However, different programs around campus offer plenty of fun activities to keep you busy, including open mic nights and movies on the library lawn. Announcements for day and night activities are usually found among the social media outlets for the different programs and departments at FGCU. 6. Mini Golf If youâ€™re looking for an off-campus activity that doesnâ€™t involve eating or shopping, there is a miniature golf course located 15 minutes from campus called Congo River Golf. A full 18-hole course is just $15 per adult. Along with a fun course, there is also a scavenger hunt incorporated in the game and an arcade on site. 7. Miromar Outlets and Germain Arena Located about 10 minutes from campus, the Outlets is yet another plaza full of shops, restaurants and more student discounts. Stores include Aeropostale and American Eagle Outfitters. Germain Arena is located in the same area, and offers a variety of entertainment options each month like concerts, professional bull riders, WWE events and FGCU hockey games. This past year, Germain hosted Donald Trump, Waka Flocka Flame, Rae Sremmerd and Big Sean.