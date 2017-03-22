Trump’s budget is cruelty incarnate

Unveiling his first budget blueprint as President of the United States (coupled with his support of the Republican replacement for Obamacare), Donald Trump has signaled that he has no problem screwing over 99 percent of America if it means giving the one percent a comfortable tax break.

President Trump ran on the platform of protecting, promoting and helping the most vulnerable of society while punishing the rabble- rousers and moochers.

Unfortunately, his first budget blurs those lines quite heavily.

In a nutshell, according to CNN, the Departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Education and the EPA will all see drastic cuts, stifling affordable housing programs and environmental regulations that tackle climate change.

FEMA, the agency charged with addressing natural disasters, will lose vital programs aimed at assisting displaced and affected families due to catastrophic events such as hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.