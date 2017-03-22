Trump’s budget is cruelty incarnate
Unveiling his first budget blueprint as President of the United States (coupled with his support of the Republican replacement for Obamacare), Donald Trump has signaled that he has no problem screwing over 99 percent of America if it means giving the one percent a comfortable tax break.
President Trump ran on the platform of protecting, promoting and helping the most vulnerable of society while punishing the rabble- rousers and moochers.
Unfortunately, his first budget blurs those lines quite heavily.
In a nutshell, according to CNN, the Departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Education and the EPA will all see drastic cuts, stifling affordable housing programs and environmental regulations that tackle climate change.
FEMA, the agency charged with addressing natural disasters, will lose vital programs aimed at assisting displaced and affected families due to catastrophic events such as hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.
Appalachia and the Rust Belt, two areas that went for Trump by double digits (and gave him usual Democratic stronghold states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania), will be hit the hardest.
Missing from the Trump budget are The 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which supports before- and-after-school programs and summer programs; the Appalachian Regional Commission, which tackles poverty in Appalachia; the Community Development Block Grant, which in part funds Meals on Wheels (a program that delivers food to poor and immobile senior citizens); and Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which seeks to clean, maintain and promote business along the Great Lakes region.
Republicans who rely on these federal programs to help their waning communities have slammed the cuts to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and Appalachian Regional Commission. Trump’s promise to these regions is being undermined by his first budget, a stark.
To add a little bit of cruelty, Trump also seeks to cut the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which gives us the Associated Press and PBS; the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities, which support the arts in America; and the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation, which gives funds to underprivileged neighborhoods to succeed.
Funding for 19 independent bodies that we rely on for public broadcasting, the arts and regional programs that promote growth in America’s youth would disappear completely.
The $1.065 trillion budget, titled “America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again” is cutting all these dire and much-needed programs to offset costs increasing the military and homeland security budgets to the tune of $33 billion.
Not factored in the budget is the $1 trillion that would be allocated to fixing America’s infrastructure.
In typical authoritarian form, the president is cutting services that save lives and promote growth to beef up an already bloated military budget.
Medical and scientific research takes the largestcut, promoting what Democrats call a death sentence to those suffering from debilitating diseases like cancer.
America went from having a cancer MoonShot program under President Obama to having virtually nothing under Trump. And for what? The military industrial complex and its contractors.
Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s budget director, is also asking Congress for $1.5 billion for the unpopular and unnecessary border wall in the current fiscal year and then an additional $2.6 billion in fiscal 2018.
Instead of investing in America’s future generations and feeding the poor, President Trump has decided that militarism is the way to go.
To hell with hungry seniors, disadvantaged kids and Appalachia.
In Trump’s mind, we’ve got wars to wage.