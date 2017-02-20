FGCU hosts Out of the Darkness Campus Walk
Inthehopesofshininga light on suicide prevention, FGCU will host the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) “Out of the Darkness Campus Walk.”
Students and community members will come together to walk
throughout campus to raise awareness. The event will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), suicide is the 10th highest cause of death in the United States; through education and advocacy programs, the AFSP aims to reduce the suicide rate by 20 percent by 2025.
To participate in the
walk, you can either sign up with a team or by yourself. Once you’ve established who you are going to be walking with, you can then set a fundraising goal; all money raised goes to AFSP to fund the continuing education on the prevention of suicide.
Along with music and food, there will be mental health tables and booths to wander through after the walk is completed. To sign up, visit www.afsp.org/fgcu. For any further questions, email Dr. Julie Rego at jrego@fgcu.edu.