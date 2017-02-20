FGCU hosts Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

Inthehopesofshininga light on suicide prevention, FGCU will host the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) “Out of the Darkness Campus Walk.” Students and community members will come together to walk

throughout campus to raise awareness. The event will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), suicide is the 10th highest cause of death in the United States; through education and advocacy programs, the AFSP aims to reduce the suicide rate by 20 percent by 2025. To participate in the