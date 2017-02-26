The 4th Annual Southwest Florida Nationals Car Show will take place on March 18 and 19 at the Lee Civic Center in Fort Myers. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the United Cerebral Palsy of Southwest Florida (UCPSWFL), the local affiliate of the national UCP organization.

United Cerebral Palsy provides services for behavioral-focused residential homes and adult day services for people with cognitive and physical challenges. The money they receive is spent toward programs and services that directly benefit people with disabilities and their families. More than 30,000 people with disabilities and their families receive assistance from UCP affiliates each day.

The event, which will take place just off of exit 143 on I-75, is the largest car show in Southwest Florida. There will be hundreds of classic cars, automotive swap-meets, vendors, music, a food court and acres of show cars to wander through. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a classic car auction. Tickets are just $10 per person for each day. Children under 12 and active military are free. Parking is just $5.