Advertisement

Select Page

Southwest Florida Nationals Car Show

By | Feb 26, 2017 | | 0 |

SWFL Nationals Car Show

(Photo courtesy of StockPictures.io)

The 4th Annual Southwest Florida Nationals Car Show will take place on March 18 and 19 at the Lee Civic Center in Fort Myers. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the United Cerebral Palsy of Southwest Florida (UCPSWFL), the local affiliate of the national UCP organization.

United Cerebral Palsy provides services for behavioral-focused residential homes and adult day services for people with cognitive and physical challenges. The money they receive is spent toward programs and services that directly benefit people with disabilities and their families. More than 30,000 people with disabilities and their families receive assistance from UCP affiliates each day.

The event, which will take place just off of exit 143 on I-75, is the largest car show in Southwest Florida. There will be hundreds of classic cars, automotive swap-meets, vendors, music, a food court and acres of show cars to wander through. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a classic car auction. Tickets are just $10 per person for each day. Children under 12 and active military are free. Parking is just $5.

Rate:

About The Author

Zack Rothman

Related Posts

Mothers Home Supply Drive

Mothers Home Supply Drive

February 25, 2017

The 7th Annual 5K walk/run benefitting the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

The 7th Annual 5K walk/run benefitting the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

February 24, 2017

FGCU hosts Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

FGCU hosts Out of the Darkness Campus Walk

February 20, 2017

Swishes for Wishes comes to FGCU

Swishes for Wishes comes to FGCU

February 16, 2017

Delta House of Pancakes gives proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Delta House of Pancakes gives proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

February 10, 2017

Earn service learning hours on the Library Lawn

Earn service learning hours on the Library Lawn

February 6, 2017

Laces of Love returns to FGCU

Laces of Love returns to FGCU

February 3, 2017

New FGCU RSO tallies 1,500 service-learning hours in its first semester

New FGCU RSO tallies 1,500 service-learning hours in its first semester

January 23, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews