FGCU men’s basketball hires new assistant coach

The FGCU men’s basketball team announced they have hired former Texas Assistant Coach David Carson to the same position with the Eagles.

Carson spent time with VCU, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Texas and has been apart of over 400 wins, as well as four NCAA tournament appearances and six NIT tournaments. He spent time with Shaka Smart as his assistant and followed him to Texas when Smart was hired in 2015.

“We’re excited to have David on staff,” FGCU head coach Joe Dooley said to FGCU athletics. “He has proven to be an immensely-talented coach, recruiter and leader, and his skill set in those areas will be of incredible value to our program. He will be working mostly with our guards, and I expect our players to continue to develop and get better each day under his tutelage.”

Carson coached fellow FGCU teammates Michael Gilmore and Antravious Simmons during their time with VCU before transferring to the Eagles. He replaces former assistant coach Aaron Miles, who took over as the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Carson also played collegiately in his first two years for College of Southern Idaho, where he led the conference in assists as a sophomore and played his final two years at Illinois State.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to join Coach Dooley, his staff and the FGCU Community,” Carson said. “What Coach Dooley has achieved at FGCU has been remarkable so far; his leadership, character and basketball knowledge speaks for itself. He is comfortable and confident in who he is as the head coach, and it is evident within the program. I look forward to assisting in every aspect, most importantly the progression of our student-athletes.”

The Eagles are looking to return to the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year, and fourth time overall, with former ASUN tournament MVP Brandon Goodwin entering his final year with the Eagles.

