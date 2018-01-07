Men’s basketball picks up historic win over Stetson

Opening up conference play with a matchup with the Stetson Hatters, the FGCU men’s basketball team dominated in all aspects of the game and came away with a 90-52 win.

The Eagles shot 69.2 percent in the first half and knocked down seven from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

Brandon Goodwin and Zach Johnson had 19 and 18 points respectively, while Dinero Mercurius and Christian Carlyle each reached double figures.

The team ended the game shooting 60 percent from the field in the Eagles largest margin of victory in an ASUN conference game.

“Our defensive stops enabled us to get out and we shared the ball well and the ball moved really well,” said head coach Joe Dooley. Obviously offense looks a lot better when you shoot it well like we did. We shot extremely well, but a lot of that comes from taking open shots.”

Playing without Antravious Simmons, the Eagles opened up the game on a 27-12 run with the Eagles knocking down four of their first eight three pointers.

Right after the third media timeout, Goodwin hit a fade away three as the shot clock expired. After a pair of free throws from Goodwin, FGCU went on a 19-0 run and lead 36-12.

With the Eagle in complete control in the first half, Johnson hit threes on two straight possessions. FGCU went into the break up by 29 after Divine Myles hit a three to end the half for the Hatters.

Early in the second half, both teams were trading baskets early, but Mercurius hit his second three of the game to increase the lead to 64-32.

Later on, Carlyle knocked down his second three of the game. With 7:01 remaining

in the half, FGCU increased their lead to 42. By the end of the game Dooley went deep into his bench, as the Eagles cruised to a 48 point win.

“I think it is a huge change conference builder,” Goodwin said. “We’ve been preaching to each other new season. Out of conference is behind us. We’re starting 0-0 and we just approach ourselves, as if we play together and have fun with it, we can win games.”

Next, the Eagles will host USC Upstate Thursday, January 11th at 7 p.m. before finishing the home stand against NJIT on Saturday, January 13th.