Advertisement

Select Page

Brait named ASUN Player of the Week

By | Feb 20, 2018 | , | 0 |

After a walk-off hit on Friday, home run on Saturday and a .400 average through the first four games, Alex Brait was named ASUN Player of the Week after the Eagles swept Eastern Michigan.

Brait went 8 for 20 in the four games and had a three-hit performance in the opener when he singled home the winning run in the ninth inning. Four of the eight hits were extra base hits, as he had a pair of doubles to go along with his triple and round-tripper.

“Coming into the season, you want to start off strong, but I never imagined starting off like I did,” Brait said. “I got to just keep working, keep helping out my team, so we can have a successful season.”

He currently leads the team in slugging percentage at .750 and is only behind Jake Smith in batting average. This is Brait’s first-ever weekly award and the first one of the season for the Eagles.

“Brait, holy cow, that guy is on fire right now,” said head coach Dave Tollett.

The Eagles will remain home this upcoming weekend and look to remain unbeaten to start the season when they welcome in ETSU for a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 P.M. with game two and three on Saturday and Sunday.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Eagles secure top-spot in ASUN Tournament with win over Kennesaw State

Eagles secure top-spot in ASUN Tournament with win over Kennesaw State

February 20, 2018

FGCU Swimming wins ninth CCSA Championship

FGCU Swimming wins ninth CCSA Championship

February 20, 2018

Eagles start 4-0 after three walk-off wins

Eagles start 4-0 after three walk-off wins

February 20, 2018

Eagles sweep Eastern Michigan after another walk-off hit

Eagles sweep Eastern Michigan after another walk-off hit

February 20, 2018

Raining 3’s Sweeps Lipscomb on Senior Day

Raining 3’s Sweeps Lipscomb on Senior Day

February 19, 2018

FGCU Women’s Tennis Downs Middle Tennessee 5-2

FGCU Women’s Tennis Downs Middle Tennessee 5-2

February 19, 2018

Dunk City Falls to Lipscomb on Senior Day

Dunk City Falls to Lipscomb on Senior Day

February 19, 2018

Morey’s walk off hit leads Eagles to 3-0 record

Morey’s walk off hit leads Eagles to 3-0 record

February 18, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement