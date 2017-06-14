Select Page

: FGCU baseball, Gonzalez, selected by Kansas City Royals in 2017 MLB Draft

By | Jun 14, 2017 | , | 0 |

In the 17th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, the Kansas City Royals selected junior shortstop Julio Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was selected as the 510th overall pick and became the first player in FGCU history to be selected by the Kansas City Royals.

After spending two seasons at Seminole State College in Oklahoma, Gonzalez quickly took off as an Eagle, leading the team with a .326 average, which ranked eighth in the ASUN.

Gonzalez was also named the 2017 ASUN First Team All-Conference at shortstop, leading the conference in hits (84).

The junior also ranked in the top-10 in the league in other offensive categoriesâ€•tied for second in triples (four), tied for eighth in doubles (15) and tied for ninth in walks (34).

Additionally, in a 13-4 win against Rutgers on Mar. 18, Gonzalez became the first player in program history to hit for the cycle.

This season, Gonzalez was one of two Eagles to play and start in all 63 games, finishing the year with a .949 fielding percentage, a team-high 182 infield assists and 99 putouts.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU baseball, Crawford, selected by Red Sox in 2017 MLB Draft

FGCU baseball, Crawford, selected by Red Sox in 2017 MLB Draft

June 14, 2017

FGCU baseball is eliminated from the NCAA tournament with losses to Davidson and UNC

FGCU baseball is eliminated from the NCAA tournament with losses to Davidson and UNC

June 5, 2017

FGCU baseball wins first ever NCAA Tournament game over Michigan

FGCU baseball wins first ever NCAA Tournament game over Michigan

June 3, 2017

FGCU baseball wins ASUN tournament

FGCU baseball wins ASUN tournament

May 28, 2017

Men’s baseball readies up for ASUN Tournament

Men’s baseball readies up for ASUN Tournament

May 22, 2017

FGCU softball falls in ASUN final to No. 1 USC Upstate

FGCU softball falls in ASUN final to No. 1 USC Upstate

May 14, 2017

FGCU swim adds two to coaching staff

FGCU swim adds two to coaching staff

May 13, 2017

Preview: Softball hosts Lipscomb for final ASUN series

Preview: Softball hosts Lipscomb for final ASUN series

May 3, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews