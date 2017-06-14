: FGCU baseball, Gonzalez, selected by Kansas City Royals in 2017 MLB Draft

In the 17th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, the Kansas City Royals selected junior shortstop Julio Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was selected as the 510th overall pick and became the first player in FGCU history to be selected by the Kansas City Royals.

After spending two seasons at Seminole State College in Oklahoma, Gonzalez quickly took off as an Eagle, leading the team with a .326 average, which ranked eighth in the ASUN.

Gonzalez was also named the 2017 ASUN First Team All-Conference at shortstop, leading the conference in hits (84).

The junior also ranked in the top-10 in the league in other offensive categoriesâ€•tied for second in triples (four), tied for eighth in doubles (15) and tied for ninth in walks (34).

Additionally, in a 13-4 win against Rutgers on Mar. 18, Gonzalez became the first player in program history to hit for the cycle.

This season, Gonzalez was one of two Eagles to play and start in all 63 games, finishing the year with a .949 fielding percentage, a team-high 182 infield assists and 99 putouts.