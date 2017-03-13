FGCU beach volleyball opens up season with win over Webber International

The FGCU beach volleyball team started off its season with a 3-2 win over Webber International Friday night.

“It’s nice to get the season started with a win while learning a little bit more about where we need to prioritize our training efforts,” head coach Matt Botsford said. “This early on, we’re still trying to figure out our lineup and who compliments who, so this was a very helpful step in that process.”

The No. 5 duo of Caroline Jordan and Kaitlan Krivdo started off strong with a three-set win.

Seniors Madi Wilcox and Leigh Pudwill suffered a tough loss at the No. 4 spot, falling in three.

However, straight-set victories from the No. 3 pair of Karissa Rhoades and Katherine Puisis and the No. 2 pair of Mackenzie Allen and Amanda Carroll helped secure the win for the Eagles.

The No. 1 duo Giovanna Borgiotti and Ashley Glickert was the only straight-set loss of the day.

Next, the Eagles will host a double header against Eckerd on Wednesday, March 15 with the first match beginning at 4 p.m. and the second immediately following at 6 p