Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU beach volleyball opens up season with win over Webber International

By | Mar 13, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU beach volleyball team started off its season with a 3-2 win over Webber International Friday night.

“It’s nice to get the season started with a win while learning a little bit more about where we need to prioritize our training efforts,” head coach Matt Botsford said. “This early on, we’re still trying to figure out our lineup and who compliments who, so this was a very helpful step in that process.”

The No. 5 duo of Caroline Jordan and Kaitlan Krivdo started off strong with a three-set win.

Seniors Madi Wilcox and Leigh Pudwill suffered a tough loss at the No. 4 spot, falling in three.

However, straight-set victories from the No. 3 pair of Karissa Rhoades and Katherine Puisis and the No. 2 pair of Mackenzie Allen and Amanda Carroll helped secure the win for the Eagles.

The No. 1 duo Giovanna Borgiotti and Ashley Glickert was the only straight-set loss of the day.

Next, the Eagles will host a double header against Eckerd on Wednesday, March 15 with the first match beginning at 4 p.m. and the second immediately following at 6 p

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU softball goes 3-0 in midweek matchups against Holy Cross and Ball State

FGCU softball goes 3-0 in midweek matchups against Holy Cross and Ball State

March 13, 2017

FGCU men’s tennis swept 4-0 by ETSU

FGCU men’s tennis swept 4-0 by ETSU

March 13, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball to face FSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

FGCU men’s basketball to face FSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

March 12, 2017

FGCU baseball rides eight RBI game from Matt Reardon to defeat Ohio State 13-1

FGCU baseball rides eight RBI game from Matt Reardon to defeat Ohio State 13-1

March 12, 2017

FGCU baseball scores six runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally back and defeat Ohio State

FGCU baseball scores six runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally back and defeat Ohio State

March 11, 2017

FGCU men’s tennis earns win over Xavier

FGCU men’s tennis earns win over Xavier

March 10, 2017

FGCU athletics exceeds both on and off the court

FGCU athletics exceeds both on and off the court

March 10, 2017

FGCU women’s tennis defeats Xavier

FGCU women’s tennis defeats Xavier

March 9, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews